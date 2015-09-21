ALWAYS ON: Click here to watch our streaming news channel

Top Stories

Circus performers show attitude of perseverance in wake of Ringling closure

NEW

  • Local rescue to Ringling: We'll take your cats

    Circus performers perform live during Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus at Madison Square Garden on April 3, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
    Circus performers perform live during Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus at Madison Square Garden on April 3, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
    NEW

  • Hit-and-run kills 2 in Tampa

  • Pasco woman shot in head while sleeping

  • Massive gator saunters at the Circle B

    NEW
Headline Goes Here
Headline Goes Here

More Local News

  • Hit-and-run kills 2 in Tampa

  • Local rescue to Ringling: We'll take your cats

  • Pasco woman shot in head while sleeping; investigation underway

  • Circus performers show attitude of perseverance in wake of Ringling closure

News You Can Use

  • (NOAA)

    Tapeworm dangers from sushi grow

  • Eating chili peppers could help you live longer

  • TIA construction mistake causes $20K damage to man's truck

  • Study shows residents near heavy traffic at higher risk of dementia

Sports

  • Bucs sign defensive coordinator Smith to contract extension

  • Bishop returns, Palat gets 2 goals; Lightning top Sabres 4-2

  • NFL QB Aaron Rodgers turning longshots into science

  • It's official! San Diego Chargers announce move to Los Angeles

Videos

Now Playing:

Monday morning weathercast

More Videos:
  • Lindsay Milbourne reports

    Monday morning weathercast

  • Courtesy Brenna C.

    Video of dog on top of trailer being investigated

  • Humane Society bringing rescued dogs to the U.S.

    Dogs rescued from meat farm

  • Is there anything cuter than goat yoga?

    GIve Goat Yoga a Go!

  • Kellie Cowan reporting

    Ringling Circus closing

  • Barrett-Jackson kicks off with famous cars, plenty of rain

    Barrett-Jackson kicks off with famous cars, plenty of rain

Image Galleries

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)

President Obama delivering his final speech before leaving office to a crowd in Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivering his final speech before leaving office to a crowd in Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)

President Obama delivering his final speech before leaving office to a crowd in Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivering his final speech before leaving office to a crowd in Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)

President Obama delivering his final speech before leaving office to a crowd in Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivering his final speech before leaving office to a crowd in Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)

President Obama delivering his farewell address on Jan. 10, 2017 in Chicago.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivering his farewell address on Jan. 10, 2017 in Chicago.

President Obama delivers his farewell address to a crowd of thousands in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photos: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address to a crowd of thousands in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photos: FOX News)

President Obama delivers his farewell address to a crowd of thousands in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photos: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address to a crowd of thousands in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photos: FOX News)

President Obama delivers his farewell address to a crowd of thousands in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photos: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address to a crowd of thousands in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photos: FOX News)

President Obama delivers his farewell address to a crowd of thousands in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photos: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address to a crowd of thousands in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photos: FOX News)

President Obama delivers his farewell address to a crowd of thousands in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photos: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address to a crowd of thousands in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photos: FOX News)

President Obama delivers his farewell address to a crowd of thousands in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photos: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address to a crowd of thousands in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photos: FOX News)

President Obama delivers his farewell address to a crowd of thousands in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photos: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address to a crowd of thousands in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photos: FOX News)

President Obama delivers his farewell address in his hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017 in front of thousands of fans. (Photos: FOX News)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama delivers his farewell address in his hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017 in front of thousands of fans. (Photos: FOX News)

President Obama, standing before thousands in his hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017, gave his farewell address in front of thousands of fans and A-List guests." More info: Click here
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

President Obama, standing before thousands in his hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017, gave his farewell address in front of thousands of fans and A-List guests." More info: Click here

Now Viewing:

PHOTOS: President Obama farewell address

More Galleries:
  • President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)

    PHOTOS: President Obama farewell address

  • Ride along with the Goodyear blimp

  • January 7, 2016: Riverview transmitter

    Best of the FOX 13 weather webcams: 2016

  • Bogata Forest, Romania by Calin Stan

    Dronestagram's top 20 photos of 2016

  • A Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft prepares for takeoff from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 26, 2016. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael T. Eckelbecker

    Best military photos of 2016

  • Wreaths rest on headstones in Arlington National Cemetery following the Wreath Across America event, Dec. 17, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

    Wreaths Across America