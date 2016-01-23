US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

ALWAYS ON: Click here to watch our streaming news channel

Top Stories

US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

NEW

  • $10,000 reward offered in '82 St. Pete murder case

    NEW

  • Publix dietitan helps customers shop healthy

  • Welding class changing lives of Pasco inmates

    NEW

  • Child hit while walking to bus stop critical

Headline Goes Here
Headline Goes Here

More Local News

  • Woman charged with DUI, crashing into deputy's cruiser

  • Man sentenced to life at 16 freed after 22 years

  • 100,000 expected at Bradenton Area River Regatta

  • Large heroin bust made in Hernando County

News You Can Use

  • Taxi companies: Uber, Lyft should pay at airport

  • Publix dietitan helps customers learn to shop healthy

  • Average wedding cost tops $35,000

  • McDonald's bringing Chocolate Shamrock Shake to its menu

Sports

  • Bolts Street Team puts street hockey on school's curriculum

  • Dak Prescott voted NFL Rookie of the Year by fans

  • Stone has 2 goals, assist as Senators beat Lightning 5-2

  • How to sound like an NFL fan while watching the Super Bowl

Videos

Now Playing:

Mosaic sinkhole update

More Videos:
  • View above Mulberry sinkhole: September and February

    Mosaic sinkhole update

  • Jim Weber reports

    Friday afternoon weathercast

  • There's food and football in Charley's World!

    Charley eats Super Bowl food at Lee Roy Selmon's

  • Alcides Segui reports

    Deputy's widow asking for pictures honoring late husband

  • Crystal Clark reports

    Deserving teacher's aide gets new car

  • FOX 13 News

    RAW: Suspects install skimmer on Tampa ATM

Image Galleries

Now Viewing:

Apollo 1 memorial service

More Galleries:

  • Apollo 1 memorial service

  • Gasparilla kids' parade 2017

  • Gasparilla 2017: FOX 13 Family

  • Inauguration of Donald J. Trump, 1-20-17.

    PHOTOS: The Inauguration of President Donald Trump

  • Courtesy Toni Colon, Fort DeSoto Beach

    Wednesday morning's pastel sunrise

  • President Obama delivers his farewell address to an audience in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: FOX News)

    PHOTOS: President Obama farewell address