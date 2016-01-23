-
Tampa protesters cheer temporary stay on Trump's immigration ban
-
HCSO: Man pointed shotgun in road rage incident
-
Vehicle found in St. Pete lake
-
Man, Dog found dead after Auburndale house fire
-
Medical marijuana in Arizona generated $280 million in sales, $30 million in tax revenue
-
New Tostitos chips bag detects alcohol
-
Girl Scout Cookie cereal is a thing and it's here
-
First GMO apples will hit US shelves next month
-
Serena Williams sets major record with win over sister Venus
-
Florida NAACP ponders role of charter schools
-
Petition to make Monday after Super Bowl a national holiday
-
Johnson rallies Lightning in 3rd for 5-2 win over Blackhawks