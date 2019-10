(FOX News) -- For people who meticulously organize and catalog their receipts, returning merchandise is no problem. But for the rest of us, it's a huge pain in the pocketbook.

Luckily, there's no reason to fret over past purchases. Just because you can't find your receipt — or your Aunt Cathy didn't include one with the cheetah-print sweater she bought you for Christmas — it doesn't mean you're stuck with your shoddy merchandise or unwanted gifts for the rest of your life.

Expert shopper and extreme couponer Kathy Spencer knows her way around a retail outlet, and she's agreed to share some of her secrets with disappointed giftees.