<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story419830890" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419830890" data-article-version="1.0">Emma Bowen Foundation builds diversity in media industry</h1> </header> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/about-us/emma-bowen-foundation-builds-diversity-in-media-industry">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 03:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-419830890"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 03:25PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 03:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> (FOX 13)</strong> - For the past three summers, Lumiere Rostick has been interning at FOX 13. She's learning the ropes in an ever-changing industry.</p><p>"I've learned how to edit better, how to write better. I have grown as a journalist here at FOX 13," said Rostick.</p><p>The Tampa native's college internship at WTVT is through the Emma Bowen Foundation.</p><p>"The Emma Bowen Foundation is an organization and foundation that focuses on diversifying media. So they offer internships for students of color throughout the country," Rostick explained. </p><p>"Once you join the Emma Bowen family and you get accepted by a partner company, you have access to the family of Emma Bowen partners. You have access to all the young people and the alumni that are part of that family," said Dr. Rahsaan Harris, the president and CEO of the foundation.</p> <div id='continue-text-419830890' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-419830890' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-419830890' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-419830890', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/about_us', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/about_us', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/about_us', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/about_us', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/about_us', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '419830890'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"I got partnered here at FOX 13 and I've been here for three years and it has been one of the greatest experiences of my life," Rostick offered.</p><p>She recently attended the foundation's gala in New York. </p><p>"The Emma Bowen conference this year was incredible, not only because it was the 30th anniversary, but because we had so many incredible speakers," she continued.</p><p>One of those speakers was Internet and Television Association CEO Michael Powell. </p><p>"Emma Bowen helps find those young people with that spark at an early age where they can be developed, groomed, trained, and so they can be very effective employees in the future and leaders in the future," said Powell.</p><p>"The transformation that we're looking for is one in which all voices are heard, all perspectives have a chance in the sun and are brought to the table, and also show the value of inclusion in helping to make business better," said Dr. Harris.</p><p>Rostick said she is grateful for the opportunities she's receiving thanks to the foundation.</p><p>"The Emma Bowen Foundation has meant community. It has meant support, it has meant connections and networking. 