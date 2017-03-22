FOX 13's Metropolitan Ministries baby supply drive

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 22 2017 04:58PM EDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 04:58PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Six-thousand diapers: That's how many are needed each month to care for the babies of the families who are being assisted by Metropolitan Ministries.

You can help make a difference as these families get back on their feet. On Friday, April 7, FOX 13 will be hosting a baby supply drive at the station.  Just pick up items and bring them to the Metropolitan Ministries truck parked behind the station on North A.

The FOX 13 studios are located at 3213 W. Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa.

Items needed include:

Diapers
Pull-Ups
Baby Wipes
Baby Formula
Baby Food
Baby Blankets
Bottles
Bottle Brushes
Bottle Warmers
Crib Sheets

For more information about how you can help babies at Metropolitan Ministries: http://www.metromin.org/blog/how-many-diapers-do-we-go-through.html

