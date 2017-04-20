2017 Abe Brown Legacy Golf Tournament

FOX 13 is proud to sponsor the Abe Brown Legacy Golf Tournament again this year.

Abe Brown Ministries "compassionately helps offenders and ex-offenders, as well as their families, achieve productive and fulfilling lives. They provide comprehensive services to help members of our community establish an intimate relationship with Christ, as well as offer support in acquiring life-skills and preparing for gainful employment. The end result is productive citizens within our communities, which ultimately improves the quality of life for all."

The tournament takes place at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on June 3 at 7:30 a.m.

For more information: http://www.abebrown.org/