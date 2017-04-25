Toddler thrives after premature birth Care Force Toddler thrives after premature birth Emersyn Grace Delaney is a healthy, curious, nearly two-year-old little girl. To her mother, Nicole Delaney, she is a blessing.

- Emersyn Grace Delaney is a healthy, curious, nearly two-year-old little girl. To her mother, Nicole Delaney, she is a blessing.

"I consider her my little miracle girl," Delaney said.

Emersyn's path to life was a rocky one.

"At 28 weeks, I had a massive hemorrhage. I immediately went to the hospital where I was diagnosed with placenta accreta which means that the placenta attaches to the uterus. It is the number one killer of pregnant moms," said Delaney.

She was put on bed rest as doctors worked to minimize her bleeding. She tried to stay positive but admits it was difficult. She was worried about whether she or her daughter would survive.

Emersyn was born at 34 weeks gestation. She was only four pounds at birth. She spent two weeks in the NICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Nicole said the family was comforted by March of Dimes.

"For us, they provided support and research while we were in the NICU", said Delaney.

That support led to the best outcome for her little girl.

"She is the happiest baby. I believe she is genuinely happy to be alive. I think somehow someway she knows what she went through," said Delaney.

Baby Emersyn and her family will be leading the way for the March For Babies event in their hometown of Sarasota on Saturday, April 29. For information on this event or other March for Babies events, go to https://marchforbabies.org/Registration/Events/?SessionId=&PersonId=&ParticipantId=&CampaignId=74&zip=33609