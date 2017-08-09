Make strides against breast cancer with the American Cancer Society

By: Linda Hurtado, FOX 13 News

Posted: Aug 09 2017 03:27PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09 2017 03:27PM EDT

(FOX 13) - The Fox 13 Care Force is teaming up with the American Cancer Society to make strides against breast cancer and you can join in. 

The upcoming Making Strides kickoff parties will help participants form teams for the walks and become successful leaders. Here's what you need to know to make your reservation ahead of the kickoff parties.

-Pinellas kickoff: Thursday, August 17, Vinoy Golf Club, 6 p.m. / Reservation: MakingStridesWalk.org/PinellasFL

-Hillsborough kickoff: Thursday, August 24, Straz Center, 6 p.m. / Reservation: MakingStridesWalk.org/TampaFL

-Pasco kickoff: Thursday, August 24, Hilton Gardens Inn Suncoast Parkway, Lutz, 6 p.m. / Reservation: MakingStridesWalk.org/PascoFL

-Polk kickoff: Lakeland TV, 6 p.m. / Reservation: MakingStridesWalk.org/PolkFL

The Making Strides walks take place in October, which is breast cancer awareness month. Join Fox 13’s Linda Hurtado, Chris Cato, and Ken Suarez at participating events.

-Pinellas: Saturday, October 14th - Vinoy Park - Walk 9 p.m.

-Pasco: Saturday, October 14th - The Shops at Wiregrass-  Walk 9 p.m.

-Polk: Saturday, October 14th - Polk -Lake Mirror - Walk 9 p.m.

-Hillsborough: Saturday, October 28th - Amalie Arena, Walk 9 p.m.

For more information about Making Strides events near you, go to
https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer/;jsessionid=00000000.app305b?NONCE_TOKEN=2717EC07D60D330C5FF25C48024C5D0B&pagename=strides_find_event

