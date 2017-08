The FOX 13 Care Force is proud to support “Ovarian Cycle Tampa,” an indoor cycling event with a purpose. The goal is to make a difference in women's lives by funding scientific research, advocacy and patient support programs for women with ovarian cancer.

The fundraiser will be held September 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SOHO Cycling Studio in Tampa.

Here’s a link to the event: http://support.ocrfa.org/site/TR/Cycle/General?fr_id=1170&pg=entry