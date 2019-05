- The eighth annual Abe Brown Legacy Golf Tournament returns to Innisbrook on Saturday, June 1.

Proceeds benefit those who are served through the programs of the Abe Brown Ministries.

The tournament is hosted by two-time Super Bowl champion and ESPN studio analyst Anthony "Booger" McFarland. FOX 13 Sports Director Scott Smith will serve as emcee.

The tournament includes a four-person scramble, continental breakfast, lunch, and an awards ceremony.

LINK: For more information on registration, visit http://www.abebrown.org/BookingRetrieve.aspx?ID=74828.

