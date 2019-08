- It's that time of year again, to build your team for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in October. FOX 13 is a proud sponsor and Linda Hurtado will be emceeing both the kick-off event and the walk October 19.

The walk has undergone so much growth, they had to change venues. This year's walk will be held at Raymond James Stadium.

Kim Christine, the operations chair of the Tampa Making Strides walk explained, "We're super excited to be at Raymond James this year. It’s an iconic event location in Tampa and were going to do some things a little differently this year. The first thing is, instead of just having the 5k walk that we normally have, we will add a one-mile loop. It will be great because families and people with young kids, people who might not want to do the entire 5k walk can loop around and just do one mile."

Those aren’t the only changes. The main stage will be outside of Ray Jay along with free, accessible parking. At least 15 vendors will be giving away free goodies. There will be a kid's zone and on-site yoga. It’s a tailgate party celebrating survivors, health, and wellness.

On the subject of our survivors, Christine says, “We had 673 survivors here last year, which is incredible because the walk is all about celebrating our survivors. This year we have a chance, since it’s at Raymond James, to take it inside to eat breakfast. So survivors and one caregiver can come to breakfast. It’s a great way to connect with each other."

At about 8:15 a.m., the survivors will parade over to the stage where 30,000 participants will be waiting.

With so many additions to the walk, its purpose hasn't changed.

Christine says, "Obviously, the American Cancer Society does a ton of research for breast cancer. They also have many programs for people in our community."

One of those programs is the Ride to Recovery, where ACS volunteers take breast cancer patients to appointments at no charge.