<div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <article>
<section id="story424937297" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424937297" data-article-version="1.0">American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk moves to Ray Jay</h1>
</header> class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk moves to Ray Jay&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/community/care-force/american-cancer-society-s-making-strides-against-breast-cancer-walk-moves-to-ray-jay" data-title="American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk moves to Ray Jay" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/community/care-force/american-cancer-society-s-making-strides-against-breast-cancer-walk-moves-to-ray-jay" addthis:title="American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk moves to Ray Jay"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424937297.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424937297");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/community/care-force/american-cancer-society-s-making-strides-against-breast-cancer-walk-moves-to-ray-jay">Linda Hurtado, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-424937297"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:30PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-424937297").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-424937297").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-424937297" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424937297-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424937297-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/P-MAKING%20STRIDES%20RAYJAY%205_WTVT1b4d_146.mxf.00_01_34_04.Still001_1566419505777.jpg_7607459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424937297-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/P-MAKING%20STRIDES%20RAYJAY%205_WTVT1b4d_146.mxf.00_01_34_04.Still001_1566419505777.jpg_7607459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424937297-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P-MAKING STRIDES RAYJAY 5_WTVT1b4d_146.mxf.00_01_34_04.Still001_1566419505777.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/P-MAKING%20STRIDES%20RAYJAY%205_WTVT1b4d_146.mxf.00_00_15_30.Still002_1566419505676.jpg_7607458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424937297-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P-MAKING STRIDES RAYJAY 5_WTVT1b4d_146.mxf.00_00_15_30.Still002_1566419505676.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-424937297-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/P-MAKING%20STRIDES%20RAYJAY%205_WTVT1b4d_146.mxf.00_01_34_04.Still001_1566419505777.jpg_7607459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P-MAKING STRIDES RAYJAY 5_WTVT1b4d_146.mxf.00_01_34_04.Still001_1566419505777.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img <strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - It's that time of year again, to build your team for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in October. FOX 13 is a proud sponsor and Linda Hurtado will be emceeing both the kick-off event and the walk October 19. </p><p>The walk has undergone so much growth, they had to change venues. This year's walk will be held at Raymond James Stadium.</p><p>Kim Christine, the operations chair of the Tampa Making Strides walk explained, "We're super excited to be at Raymond James this year. It's an iconic event location in Tampa and were going to do some things a little differently this year. The first thing is, instead of just having the 5k walk that we normally have, we will add a one-mile loop. It will be great because families and people with young kids, people who might not want to do the entire 5k walk can loop around and just do one mile." </p><p>Those aren't the only changes. The main stage will be outside of Ray Jay along with free, accessible parking. At least 15 vendors will be giving away free goodies. There will be a kid's zone and on-site yoga. It's a tailgate party celebrating survivors, health, and wellness. </p><p>On the subject of our survivors, Christine says, "We had 673 survivors here last year, which is incredible because the walk is all about celebrating our survivors. This year we have a chance, since it's at Raymond James, to take it inside to eat breakfast. So survivors and one caregiver can come to breakfast. It's a great way to connect with each other."</p> 