American Cancer Society shares message of inclusion American Cancer Society shares message of inclusion 27 2019 04:24PM By Linda Hurtado, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 27 2019 03:05PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 27 2019 04:24PM EDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 04:25PM EDT ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13) PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Amidst the festive atmosphere of this year’s St. Pete Pride parade, one truck and the walkers around it stood out. The truck belonged to the American Cancer Society, and they walked with a purpose – to open their arms to the gay community, who might be avoiding health screenings for a variety of reasons. </p><p>“We want to let folks know the American Cancer Society is a welcoming and inclusive organization, and the reality is cancer doesn’t discriminate,” explained Tawana Thomas Johnson, the vice president of diversity and inclusion for the American Cancer Society.</p><p>In fact, Thomas Johnson says there are real disparities in the LBGTQ community, like low rates of health insurance coverage and negative experiences with health care providers.</p><p>“Many times there are issues related to fear,” she continued. “Not having trusted relationships with health care providers. Not wanting to reveal to health care providers their sexual orientation status.” </p><p>Juliet Kywes, the event co-chair for this year’s Makings Strides against Breast Cancer walk in Pinellas County, is excited by the ACS’s increased reach into this minority community. </p> <div id='continue-text-425846554' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-425846554' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425846554' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425846554', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/community/care_force', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/community/care_force', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/community/care_force', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/community/care_force', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/community/care_force', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425846554'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>“For me, personally, I have a wife, so I can relate somewhat to that community. I don’t represent every letter of LBGTQ, but for me, I’ve experienced, over the years, feeling uncomfortable, getting treatment or talking to my own doctor about things, feeling like they wouldn’t understand.” </p><p>Since screening is the key to early detection and even long-term survival, Kywes is excited to stress inclusion in this year’s Making Strides event. She says we are making strides in more than just treating breast cancer – also in getting more of those who felt marginalized into a health care system that can help them. </p><p>She pointed to what Metro Inclusion Health in St. Pete is doing. </p><p>“One of the things they’ve shared, they are starting to do for the trans community is they are allowing people to fill out a sticker when they come in for care that says what pronoun they want to be recognized for during their care. Which is awesome. I’d love to see that used more often in other health organizations, but it’s a big stride forward in making people feel more comfortable.” </p><p>Bonnie Riggens, a local attorney, is not a member of the LBGTQ community, but she is a breast cancer survivor who is glad to see services available to all. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Care Force" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401427" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Care Force Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/community/care-force/american-cancer-society-s-making-strides-against-breast-cancer-walk-moves-to-ray-jay" title="American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk moves to Ray Jay" data-articleId="424937297" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Making_Strides_walk_moving_to_Ray_Jay_0_7607732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Making_Strides_walk_moving_to_Ray_Jay_0_7607732_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Making_Strides_walk_moving_to_Ray_Jay_0_7607732_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Making_Strides_walk_moving_to_Ray_Jay_0_7607732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Making_Strides_walk_moving_to_Ray_Jay_0_7607732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's that time of year again, to build your team for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in October. FOX 13 is a proud sponsor and Linda Hurtado will be emceeing both the kick-off event and the walk October 19. €t;&lt;/width&gt;        &lt;height&gt;&lt;/" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk moves to Ray Jay</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Linda Hurtado, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's that time of year again, to build your team for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in October. FOX 13 is a proud sponsor and Linda Hurtado will be emceeing both the kick-off event and the walk October 19. </p><p>The walk has undergone so much growth, they had to change venues. This year's walk will be held at Raymond James Stadium.</p><p>Kim Christine, the operations chair of the Tampa Making Strides walk explained, "We're super excited to be at Raymond James this year. It’s an iconic event location in Tampa and were going to do some things a little differently this year. The first thing is, instead of just having the 5k walk that we normally have, we will add a one-mile loop. It will be great because families and people with young kids, people who might not want to do the entire 5k walk can loop around and just do one mile." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/community/care-force/making-strides-co-workers-help-after-cancer-diagnosis" title="Co-workers made the difference after stage 4 cancer diagnosis" data-articleId="424934163" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Co_workers_help_woman_kick_cancer_1_7607455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Co_workers_help_woman_kick_cancer_1_7607455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Co_workers_help_woman_kick_cancer_1_7607455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Co_workers_help_woman_kick_cancer_1_7607455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Co_workers_help_woman_kick_cancer_1_7607455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Teams around the Bay Area are getting ready for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in October." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Co-workers made the difference after stage 4 cancer diagnosis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Linda Hurtado, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 03:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 11:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Teams around the Bay Area are getting ready for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in October.</p><p>It's a time to spread awareness of the fight taken on by millions every year, and you and your co-workers can help.</p><p>Ilyasha Hood was diagnosed with breast cancer while on the road working for Ultimate Medical Academy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/community/care-force/help-fox-13-stuff-the-bus-for-back-to-school" title="Help FOX 13 stuff the bus for back to school" data-articleId="421659503" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/Care_Force_Stuff_The_Bus_Axis_Fullscreen_115687_1564687412793_7566161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/Care_Force_Stuff_The_Bus_Axis_Fullscreen_115687_1564687412793_7566161_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/Care_Force_Stuff_The_Bus_Axis_Fullscreen_115687_1564687412793_7566161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/Care_Force_Stuff_The_Bus_Axis_Fullscreen_115687_1564687412793_7566161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/Care_Force_Stuff_The_Bus_Axis_Fullscreen_115687_1564687412793_7566161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Help FOX 13 stuff the bus for back to school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 03:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 08:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Students, parents, and teachers are getting ready to head back to school but for some families, it's a struggle to afford the most basic school supplies.</p><p>The supplies collected will go to students in need and teachers for their classrooms.</p><p>FOX 13 is teaming up with the Hillsborough and Pinellas Education Foundations to for Stuff The Bus school supply drives.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/stress-management-important-for-weathering-the-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Crisis_center__Storm_stress_can_be_overw_8_7628318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Crisis_center__Storm_stress_can_be_overw_8_20190831024648"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Stress management important for weathering the storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/labor-day-turning-into-a-letdown-for-beach-businesses"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-DORIAN_ HOTELS 11 _WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Labor Day turning into a letdown for beach businesses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dead-trees-loose-limbs-can-be-deadly-during-a-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V-TREE TRIMMING 10_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dead trees, loose limbs can be deadly during a storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1950-era-black-cemetery-discovered-under-robles-park-complex"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_20190831024443"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>1950-era Black cemetery discovered under Robles Park id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/labor-day-turning-into-a-letdown-for-beach-businesses" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Labor Day turning into a letdown for beach businesses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dead-trees-loose-limbs-can-be-deadly-during-a-storm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dead trees, loose limbs can be deadly during a storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays-beat-indians-4-0-in-matchup-of-playoff-contenders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays beat Indians 4-0 in matchup of playoff contenders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1950-era-black-cemetery-discovered-under-robles-park-complex" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1950-era Black cemetery discovered under Robles Park complex</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/some-september-snap-benefits-being-released-early-ahead-of-dorian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>September SNAP benefits being released early for some Floridians ahead of Dorian</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> 