- Amidst the festive atmosphere of this year’s St. Pete Pride parade, one truck and the walkers around it stood out. The truck belonged to the American Cancer Society, and they walked with a purpose – to open their arms to the gay community, who might be avoiding health screenings for a variety of reasons.

“We want to let folks know the American Cancer Society is a welcoming and inclusive organization, and the reality is cancer doesn’t discriminate,” explained Tawana Thomas Johnson, the vice president of diversity and inclusion for the American Cancer Society.

In fact, Thomas Johnson says there are real disparities in the LBGTQ community, like low rates of health insurance coverage and negative experiences with health care providers.

“Many times there are issues related to fear,” she continued. “Not having trusted relationships with health care providers. Not wanting to reveal to health care providers their sexual orientation status.”

Juliet Kywes, the event co-chair for this year’s Makings Strides against Breast Cancer walk in Pinellas County, is excited by the ACS’s increased reach into this minority community.

“For me, personally, I have a wife, so I can relate somewhat to that community. I don’t represent every letter of LBGTQ, but for me, I’ve experienced, over the years, feeling uncomfortable, getting treatment or talking to my own doctor about things, feeling like they wouldn’t understand.”

Since screening is the key to early detection and even long-term survival, Kywes is excited to stress inclusion in this year’s Making Strides event. She says we are making strides in more than just treating breast cancer – also in getting more of those who felt marginalized into a health care system that can help them.

She pointed to what Metro Inclusion Health in St. Pete is doing.

“One of the things they’ve shared, they are starting to do for the trans community is they are allowing people to fill out a sticker when they come in for care that says what pronoun they want to be recognized for during their care. Which is awesome. I’d love to see that used more often in other health organizations, but it’s a big stride forward in making people feel more comfortable.”

Bonnie Riggens, a local attorney, is not a member of the LBGTQ community, but she is a breast cancer survivor who is glad to see services available to all. Her cancer was detected early, with a 3-D mammogram and she is now cancer-free.

“I am just adamant about spreading the word of how critical it is for women to be diligent and get their mammogram because I am a case study of the success of early detection.”

LINK: If you’d like to sign up to walk this October, you can register here:

MakingStridesWalk.org/Pinellas