- Students, parents, and teachers are getting ready to head back to school but for some families, it's a struggle to afford the most basic school supplies.

The supplies collected will go to students in need and teachers for their classrooms.

FOX 13 is teaming up with the Hillsborough and Pinellas Education Foundations to for Stuff The Bus school supply drives.

Friday, August 9, from 7 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., we will be collecting donations at the FOX 13 studios in Tampa and at the Carillon Town Center in St. Petersburg.

FOX 13 is located at 3213 W. Kennedy Boulevard and the drop off spot is behind the building, in the 3200 block of North A Street.

The Carillon Town Center is located at 120 Carillon Pkwy in St. Petersburg. You will see the school bus just outside of the Publix in the parking lot area.

Some of the most needed items include:

- Pencils

- Pens

- Paper

- Folders

- Backpacks

- Personal care items

- New and used books

- Incentive items

- Arts and crafts tools

- Binders

Members of the FOX 13 family will be at both locations to say hello and thank you for your donations.