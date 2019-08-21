< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Co-workers made the difference after stage 4 cancer diagnosis  21 2019 04:25PM By Linda Hurtado, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 21 2019 03:51PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 21 2019 04:25PM EDT
Updated Aug 21 2019 11:13PM EDT type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/community/care-force/making-strides-co-workers-help-after-cancer-diagnosis";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Linda\x20Hurtado\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424934163" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Teams around the Bay Area are getting ready for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in October.</p><p>It's a time to spread awareness of the fight taken on by millions every year, and you and your co-workers can help.</p><p>Ilyasha Hood was diagnosed with breast cancer while on the road working for Ultimate Medical Academy.</p><p>"When they called me, we were at dinner after the conference. The doctor said, 'You have stage three breast cancer and I need you to come home.' Just like that," Hood recalled.</p><p>She didn't know what to do but Beth Garland, her human resources director, did.</p> <div id='continue-text-424934163' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-424934163' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-424934163' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-424934163', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/community/care_force', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/community/care_force', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/community/care_force', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/community/care_force', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/community/care_force', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '424934163'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"The immediate human and business response is, 'Ilyasha needs to take care of Ilyasha. Work will always go on,' but she needed to take the time to take care of herself," Garland said.</p><p>Hood struggled through 22 rounds of chemo and 33 rounds of radiation. She continued working through a good portion of her treatment. Then her doctors told her she couldn’t work anymore.</p><p>Garland recalled, "I was really glad we had already gone through and figured out what leave options were available. She'd already signed up for FMLA. She’s already explored her short term disability options. Those things matter." </p><p>But that's not the only way her employer helped her. Hood's co-workers checked up on her and lifted her spirits.</p><p>Hood said, "After the treatment and after surgery, I needed the support."</p><p>Co-workers also helped her celebrate when doctors declared her cancer-free.</p><p>"After all I'd been through, it made celebrating remission fun," Hood said.</p><p>And after she returned to work, UMA put together a team for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. They even produced a video to encourage other employees to join the cause.</p><p>"We spend so much time at work. It's part of your extended family. It's part of who you are," Garland said. "You choose to go to work every day. You chose to be in that role. I think it's really important that your colleagues at work rally around you no matter what you're facing."</p><p>If you'd like to sign up to be a team leader or sign up for the walk, visit <a href="http://www.makingstrideswalk.org/tampafl">www.makingstrideswalk.org/tampafl</a>.</p><p>FOX 13's Linda Hurtado will be emceeing both the kick-off event Wednesday, August 21 and the walk in October.  