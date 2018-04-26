March of Dimes ambassador family is proud to walk

By: Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News

Posted: Apr 26 2018

Video Posted: Apr 26 2018 07:32PM EDT

Updated: Apr 26 2018 07:37PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - The Constantinoples’ girls are doing great now. "They're super happy girls,” said mom Sheila.

Just four years ago, the twins were in the NICU at Countryside Mease Hospital in Pinellas County.

"At around 32 weeks and four days, my water broke and I had to deliver Jules and Gigi," Sheila explained.

They spent 17 days in the NICU.

"Those 17 days were some of the longest, were the longest 17 days of my life," Sheila offered.

The Constantinoples traveled from Land O’ Lakes to Mease Hospital every day.

"I would spend eight to nine hours there with the babies and every night I would have to come home and leave them. It was hard." Sheila added. 

The ordeal helped strengthen their faith.  "Makes you stronger, makes you count your blessings.”

They are the March of Dimes Pinellas County ambassador family. They began fundraising five years and say they'll never stop. 

"Without them, so many families wouldn't be as lucky as we are for sure," said dad Anthony Constantinople.

"The March of Dimes actually gives us a purpose," added Sheila. "So every year for ever and ever, they'll continue to walk in honor of our journey."  

It’s a journey full of smiling faces, thanks to the March of Dimes.

