March of Dimes ambassador living life to the fullest

- The March of Dimes wants to give a fighting chance to every premature baby.

This year's March of Dimes ambassador for Sarasota County, Luke Peralta sat down with FOX 13's Laura Moody to talk about how he overcome the longest of odds.

The Peralta family has been on a whirlwind of emotions ever since their son, Luke came into the world.

Luke's fighting spirit and will to live led to his strong recovery.

Kimberlee Peralta's pregnancy with now 3-year-old son Luke had a tough beginning.

When Kimberlee was at 29 weeks her hands started swelling, so she went to the hospital.

"I was in the special maternal ward for a couple days and they had diagnosed me with preeclampsia so I wouldn't be going home until he was born," she recalled.

One night she wasn't feeling well. They rushed her to the operating room for an emergency C-section, and 20 minutes later Luke was born.

"He wasn't breathing when he was born," Kimberlee said.

Luke weighed 2 pounds 10 ounces.

"Pretty scary for me to see how small he was," Kimberlee explained.

Luke spent more than two months in the NICU struggling for life.

"It was scary," said Kimberlee. "There were times in the NICU he would stop breathing and they had to bring him back."

"Lots of time in prayer," Luke's father, Alex Peralta added.

The Peraltas believe their faith and March of Dimes research discoveries saved Luke's life.

"We love the March of Dimes," said Kimberlee. "He's talking and walking and running and he is definitely a miracle."

Luke still struggles with health issues but is getting better each day. The Peraltas say they are on a mission to bring awareness about early births.