- St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa is collecting toys for young patients for Christmas In July.

The toys bring the children joy and provide a momentary escape from their illness.

You can donate a toy during the drive on Friday, July 26 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The hospital is located on 3001 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd, Tampa 33607. Patients will have a special visit from Santa.

For more information, visit https://www.sjhfoundation.org/blog/event/2019-christmas-in-july/.