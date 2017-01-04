RECALL: Disney infant hoodie sweatshirts present choking hazard

- Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is recalling Minnie and Mickey Mouse infant hoodie sweatshirts due to a potential choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the snaps on the hoodies can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. There are about 15,000 of the sweatshirts being recalled, but no injuries have been reported

The sweatshirts were sold only at Walt Disney World® Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disneyland® Resort in Anaheim, Calif., and on the Shop Disney Parks mobile app from April 2016 through October 2016 for about $30.

Anyone with one of these hoodie shirts should immediately stop them and contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts for instructions on returning them for a full refund.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. toll-free at 844-722-1444 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or online at www.disneyparks.com and click on "Safety Recall" at the bottom of the page or at www.disneystore.com/disney-parks-merchandise/mn/1029804/ for more information.

The Minnie Mouse hoodie is black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. A red fabric bow with white polka dots is attached to the top of the hood between the ears. The artwork shows a screen print of Minnie's body up to neck. The Mickey Mouse hoodie is black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. The artwork shows a screen print of Mickey's body up to neck.