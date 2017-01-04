RECALL EXPANDED: Toshiba laptop battery packs

- The recall of Panasonic battery packs used in Toshiba laptop computers has been expanded.

The The lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

This recall covers 83,000 units, which is in addition to the initial 91,000 units recalled on March 30, 2016. In addition, 10,000 were sold in Canada and 5,000 in Mexico. Battery packs previously identified as not affected by the March 30, 2016 recall are included in this expanded announcement.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been five reports of these battery packs overheating and melting, including one additional report since the first recall announcement. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should call Toshiba America Information Systems toll-free at 866-224-1346 any day between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. PT, or visit at http://go.toshiba.com/battery or at www.us.toshiba.com and click on "Consumer Notices" under the Support heading at the bottom of the page.

Anyone who has a battery that is part of the recall should power off the laptop, remove the battery and follow the instructions provided by Toshiba - either over the phone or online - to obtain a free replacement battery pack. Until a replacement battery pack is received, consumers should use the laptop by plugging into AC power only.

They were sold at Office Depot, Staples and other electronics stores nationwide, and online at Toshibadirect.com and other websites from June 2011 through November 2016 for between $500 and $1,000 for the laptop and between $70 and $130 for the battery pack.