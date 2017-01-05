Pizza Hut sells pies for half off through Jan. 9

- Whether you're feeling strapped for cash after holiday shopping, or you just don't feel like cooking, Pizza Hut is offering the best deal of the year, so far.

The pizza buffet and delivery chain is selling its menu-priced pies at 50 percent the normal price through January 9.

There are some hoops to jump through, but they're all manageable. You have to order online at PizzaHut.com or on the Pizza Hut app, and the deal only applies to pizza. So if you're craving wings, cheesy bread sticks or a Hershey's Hot Chocolate Brownie, you'll be on the hook for full price.

The deal is good for delivery or takeout, so you won't have to leave your house if your holiday shopping hangover is just too much to handle.

So if you want to treat your office to a post-January 1 pizza party, go ahead! Your coworkers will be thankful, and have no idea that you didn't break the bank.