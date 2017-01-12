RECALL: Canned chicken could have foreign material

- A brand of canned chicken is being recalled because there could be foreign materials in the cans.

The USDA said Crider Inc. in Stillmore, Ga., is recalling about 5,610 pounds of canned Organic Roasted Chicken Breast that may be contaminated with foreign materials.

The problem was found when a distributor got two complaints from consumers about foreign matter in the product on October 2, 2016 and October 9, 2016. The company received a report of a potential injury associated with eating the chicken.

The recalled cans of Wild Planet Organic Roasted Chicken Breast were produced on January 16, 2016.

The product's label will read “Wild Planet Organic Roasted Chicken Breast – 100% Chicken Breast & Sea Salt – No Liquids Added” with a Best Buy Date of 01/16/18.

These items were shipped to multiple distributors for further distribution to retail stores.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information about this recall, visit https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/recalls-and-public-health-alerts/recall-case-archive/archive/2016/recall-100-2016-release.