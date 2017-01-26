Girl Scout Cookie cereal is a thing and it's here

- Girl Scout Cookie cereal is a thing and it should be on store shelves nationwide!

General Mills confirmed that the two Girl Scout Cookie-flavored cereals will be available for purchase in January 2017.

The Caramel Crunch flavor appears to be similar to the popular Samoas cookies and there is also Thin Mint cereal, of course.

Both cereals show on the box that there are no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors listed as ingredients.

General Mills says it is a limited edition product that will be at stores nationwide, and they began shipping the cereal earlier this month.