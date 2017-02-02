'Sharp metal objects' prompt recall of popular smokeless tobacco products

- The makers of Skoal and Copenhagen smokeless tobacco have issued a recall for dozens of products after receiving complaints of "sharp metal objects" found inside.

Altria, the company that makes Marlboro cigarettes, announced that it is voluntarily recalling dozens of its Copenhagen, Skoal, Cope, and Husky products.

The recall is in reaction to eight customer complaints of "foreign metal objects, including sharp metal objects" being found inside cans.

Many of the recalled products were exclusively intended for use by overseas military.

Altria said that in each of the reported cases, the foreign objects were visible to the consumer.

Complaints have been received from consumers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio.

The affected products were manufactured solely in U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company's Franklin Park, IL facility and distributed nationally.

The U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company (USSTC) says it has instructed retailers and wholesalers to look through their shipments and separate the affected products from their inventory.

The recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters "F", "R", "K", or "P".

Anyone who already purchased one of the affected products is urged not to open or use the can or its contents. Consumers should contact USSTC at 1-866-201-9136 to return the product for a refund.

See below for a full list of the affected products:

Skoal Brand

Bandit Mint

Bandit Wintergreen

Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Cherry

Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Classic

Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Spearmint

Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend

Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend

Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend

Snus Mint

Snus Smooth Mint

Xtra Long Cut Mint

Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend

Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen

Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend

Xtra Pouch Mint Blend

Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend

Fine Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Long Cut Mint (overseas military only)

Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Pouch Mint (overseas military only)

Pouches Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Cope Brand

Long Cut Straight

Copenhagen Brand

Extra Long Cut Natural

Long Cut Mint

Long Cut Southern Blend

Pouch Mint

Pouch Wintergreen

Long Cut (overseas military only)

Fine Cut (overseas military only)

Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Pouch (overseas military only)

Fine Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Long Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Pouch Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Husky Brand