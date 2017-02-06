Free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme all month

TAMPA, Fla. - Krispy Kreme is giving away doughnuts for the entire month of February.

The doughnut chain is introducing two new coffees, a "Smooth" version and a "Rich" version made from 100 percent Arabica beans. Those who try the new coffee will get a free doughnut to go along with it.

“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

The promotion begins Monday, February 6 and runs through February 28.
 

