Beware Google Chrome scam that could inject malware into your computer

A Google Chrome scam that could infect your computer with malware continues to pose a threat to users, according to cybersecurity experts.

Last month security company Proofpoint warned that hackers can inject script into poorly-protected web pages. The script, which targets the Chrome browser on Windows, rewrites the compromised website on the victim’s browser to make the page unreadable and creates a fake issue for the user to resolve.

A popup, which contains the message “The ‘HoeflerText’ font wasn’t found,” urges users to download an update to their computers. The update, however, is actually a malware download.

“The ‘HoeflerText font not found’ malware lure, which targets Google Chrome users on Windows, continues to make the rounds via compromised WordPress sites,” wrote Tod Beardsley, research director at cybersecurity specialist Rapid7, in a statement emailed to Fox News Wednesday. The attack, he noted, gets a lot of design elements right where other malware lures fail. “The prompt is disguised as a seemingly-legitimate popup sourced from the browser,” he explained.

