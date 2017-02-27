Trader Joe's recalls apple sauce; may contain glass

Trader Joe's announced Sunday that they are recalling their unsweetened apple sauces because of the potential presence of glass pieces inside. 

The grocery chain said in a press release that anyone who who has purchased the affected products should not eat it. Instead, people should either throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund. 

Affected products: 

  • Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce
    Barcode #: 00015905 and all codes through a "best before date" of August 8, 2018 
  • Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce 
    Barcode #: 00194877 and all codes through a "best before date" of October 26, 2018 
  • Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce
    Barcode #: 00014359 and all codes through a "best before date" of December 16, 2018

Anyone with questions can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

