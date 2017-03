- The traffic app Waze is teaming up with Dunkin Donuts. Now the app will tell you how to get to Dunkin, and let you order it ahead.

If it works well, Waze will team up with other vendors. The possibilities are endless, like ordering pizza, reserving parking spaces, or buying groceries.

But for now, drivers can use the Waze app to buy coffee and other items from Dunkin' Donuts for pickup along their way.