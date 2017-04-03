Ford recalls F-250 pickups that could roll while in park

Ford is issuing a safety recall for approximately 52,000 2017 Ford F-250 gasoline-powered 6.2-liter vehicles for unintended vehicle movement while in park.

Anyone driving one of the affected vehicles is urged to use the parking brake any time the vehicle is put into park.

According to Ford, the issue is caused by a damaged park rod actuating plate that could fail to actually put the vehicle into park using the automatic transmission shift lever.

If the parking break is not applied, the trucks could move even though the shift is in the park position, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

Affected vehicles include certain 2017 Ford F-250 gasoline-powered 6.2-liter vehicles built at Kentucky Assembly Plant Oct. 9, 2015 to March 30, 2017.

The recall involves approximately 52,608 vehicles located in North America, including 48,421 in the United States and federalized territories, and 4,143 in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17C06.

Dealers will inspect and replace the park rod actuating plate as necessary at no cost to the customer.