Watch out for scam targeting grandparents

- Pinellas County deputies want to warn people of a popular scam that continues to target the elderly.

Detectives say there have been five victims in the past 30 days of this scam, which is not new and has targeted elderly victims in other Bay Area Counties.

The victims are contacted by someone pretending to be one of their grandchildren and say that the grandchild is either injured and being transported to the hospital or has been arrested and money is needed. Detectives say in both cases, the suspect tells the victim they need money and instructs them to go to the store to purchase gift cards and then give them the PIN number.

The suspects immediately withddraw the money, which is untraceable, and the victims later find out that their grandchild was never injured or arrested.

Pinellas deputies say no one should purchase any gift cards until they have verified the status of their grandchildren with other family members.

Anyone who has any information about this scam is being urged to call Corporal Det. K. Frazho: 727-582-6200.