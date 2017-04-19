Inappropriate cartoons show up in Youtube's videos for kids

- Youtube videos that, at first glance, seem like they're for kids, but are sexual or violent in nature, are causing concern for some parents.

The videos come from Youtube channels like "Smile Kids TV" and "Toys and Funny Kids Surprise Eggs." Some are even said have to slipped past Youtube's children's app filters.

Tampa clinical psychologist Dr. Elyssa Barbash says violent and inappropriate videos can have an impact on young minds.

"I think the thing most parents would be concerned about is their own child would go on to imitate the things their seeing, which in fact is very possible if their child is exposed to this type of media," she said.

Youtube has updated its kids app to increase controls for parents. Specific channels or videos can be blocked.

the company also recommends turning off the search feature.



"Certainly, it is the parent's responsibility to monitor what their kids are taking in," Dr. Barbash said.

That's something parents like Jordan Dosal take to heart.

"I literally only put on Disney Jr. and Nick Jr.," she said.