RECALL: Campbell's Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken Soup

Campbell Soup is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of chicken soup products due to a mislabeling issue and undeclared allergens.

The company says some of the cans of "Campbell's Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta" actually have "Campbell's Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth" soup in them.

The problem was discovered on April 20 when consumers called to complain the wrong products were in the cans.

The products do contain milk, a known allergen, which isn't listed on the product label. However, there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

The soup was produced on Feb. 13, 2017 and have a 'best by' date of Feb. 13, 2019 located on the bottom of the 18.6 oz. cans.

There is also an establishment number "EST. 4R" on the bottom of the cans, which were shipped to retail lcoations in Florida.

Anyone who has the affected products are urged not to consume them and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

CLICK FOR MORE INFO.