Treat yourself and some bees with free ice cream

- Häagen-Dazs is celebrating their Free Cone Day in a very special way this year that the bees of the world will really appreciate.

Häagen-Dazs is dedicating Free Cone day to the honey bees of the world this May 9th. So, while they will be giving away delicious ice cream to the masses, they also will be giving our flying friends some much needed recognition.

Häagen-Dazs went on to state that they have "always been big supporters of the humble honey bee" because not only "do bees help pollinate over one-third of the world's crops, they also help in the creation of one third of our most beloved flavors like strawberry, rocky road, mango, and even our classic vanilla."

However, unfortunately, "bee population have been disappearing at an alarming rate for nearly a decade, putting the future of our food system at risk" said Häagen-Dazs.

Häagen-Dazs has been taking action to save the bees through their Häagen-Dazs Loves Honey Bees initiative. They have donated over one million dollars to pollinator research and education. And in 2016, they even installed six and a half miles of permanent hedgerow (the largest in the United States) at their almond supplier's farm, thus giving honeybees a year-long home.

If you want to see how else you can help the bees, visit Häagen-Dazs website now.

But you can also help the bees by attending Free Cone Day on May 9th from 4 to 8 p.m. Find your nearest Häagen-Dazs location now.