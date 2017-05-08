Lularoe is full-time job for Bay Area couple

- Racks and baskets of clothes of all different sizes and patterned prints are up for grabs. An in-home pop-up store is a shopping experience for the hot clothing brand Lularoe.

Christine Strombom is a self-proclaimed Lularoe addict. She has a growing collection of Lularoe items, including dresses, skirts, tops and leggings, and she wanted affordable clothes that fit well after having twins.

“Probably the first week that I found out about Lularoe and I got my first skirt, I probably joined 30 groups on Facebook,” she explained.

Lularoe is sold exclusively on Facebook and pop-up parties. Ruth Morris and her husband Marc are independent Lularoe retailers. Each retailer offers a different variety in their selections.

"What I'm selling tonight to these ladies that come to our pop-up is going to be completely different than if they went five doors down the street," explained Ruth.

Lularoe was formed in 2013 by once-single mom Deanne Stidham of California. Since then, the number of independent retailers has grown to more than 72,000.

"We don't have websites. We don't have shopping carts online because this business was built on relationships,” continued Ruth.

She learned about Lularoe from a friend. She got started by making a financial commitment to buy inventory. Her investment has paid off bigtime.

"Within the first two months, we were selling incredible amounts of clothes -- $20,000, $30,000, $40,000 a month and I went, ‘Whoa, this is a pretty incredible income.’ We were able to replace my husband's six-figure income within six months of starting Lularoe," said Ruth.

That's when her husband Marc came on board. He sold his air conditioning company to sell Lularoe.

"Lulabro, there are two or three of them. It's guys that are involved in Lularoe," said Marc.

But with Lularoe's popularity, there has also been criticism. Some claim defects with the leggings. Ruth said the company stands behind the product.

"I gladly exchange those. We take care of the customer," Ruth pledged.

Repeat customers like Christine said Lularoe isn't just about clothes, but community.

"It's more fun than the tedious task of walking through the aisles and going to the dressing rooms. This is just a whole new ballgame," offered Christine.

For more information about Lularoe, visit http://www.lularoe.com/