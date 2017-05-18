Taco Bell testing Nacho Fries in select markets

- What's better than French fries? How about nachos?

If you're having trouble choosing one over the other, how about Nacho Fries? Taco Bell is making this happen and we're intrigued.

Taco Bell says their international restaurants have actually been selling fries for a while and they're very popular. So they decided to bring the fried spears of potato goodness to the States and kick them up a notch by adding cheese, tomatoes, ground beef, and sour cream.

What makes Taco Bell's Nacho Fries sound even better is the price tag of $1.

The drawback: They'll only be available in Bakersfield, California and Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia through late June.

Maybe if everyone in California and West Virginia flocks to those Taco Bell locations, the restaurant will roll Nacho Fries out to all locations (hint hint).