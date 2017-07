- The Cheesecake Factory will be celebrating National Cheesecake Day on Sunday and Monday by offering half-price slices of cheesecake.

National Cheesecake Day is on Sunday, July 30.

Guests will be able to choose any one of more than 30 flavors offered at the restaurant.

One half-price slice per guest will be offered at 193 restaurants around the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.