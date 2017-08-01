You can now work for Disney from home

Posted: Aug 01 2017 12:44PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01 2017 01:24PM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Everybody wants to be able to work at home and everybody loves Disney, so why not combine the two?

Residents in Texas, Georgia, Nevada, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina now can get the best of both words by becoming a "Guest Service Representative."

Working as a Guest Services Representative entails:

  • Answering inbound calls and emails assisting guests.
  • Contacting guests via outbound calls.
  • Identifying and resolving issues that impact the guest experience.
  • Channeling escalated issues to appropriate supervisors or managers.

It is a part-time position that does allow you to work from home. 

The job position is posted as available on Disney's career website

