Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte coming to store shelves

- Ready or not, it’s PSL time! That’s Pumpkin Spice Latte, for those who have lived under a rock for the last 10 years.

But this year brings a new twist to the flavor now synonymous with fall. Starbucks announced it will roll-out ready-to-drink Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee.

It’s true that the coffee chain hasn’t announced the return date of the uber-popular Pumpkin Spice Latte yet.

The difference is likely that the ready-to-drink product will be sold in grocery stores across the U.S.

The bottles will be sold for about $2.79.

Starbucks will also be selling 11oz bags of Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee for about $10 and small pods for Keurig-like machines.

The bottles hit stores shelves in late August, but the ground coffee is available now. How did we miss it?