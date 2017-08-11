Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte coming to store shelves

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 11 2017 04:26PM EDT

Updated: Aug 11 2017 04:27PM EDT

(FOX 13) - Ready or not, it’s PSL time! That’s Pumpkin Spice Latte, for those who have lived under a rock for the last 10 years.

But this year brings a new twist to the flavor now synonymous with fall. Starbucks announced it will roll-out ready-to-drink Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee.

It’s true that the coffee chain hasn’t announced the return date of the uber-popular Pumpkin Spice Latte yet.

The difference is likely that the ready-to-drink product will be sold in grocery stores across the U.S.

The bottles will be sold for about $2.79.

Starbucks will also be selling 11oz bags of Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee for about $10 and small pods for Keurig-like machines.

The bottles hit stores shelves in late August, but the ground coffee is available now. How did we miss it? 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte coming to store shelves
  • Uber delivering free ice cream on Friday
  • Dozens of Applebee's, IHOPs to close
  • Krispy Kreme announces 2017 solar-eclipse themed doughnut
  • Starbucks debuts new 'Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino'
  • Cheetos-inspired pop-up restaurant coming to NYC
  • St. Pete 'shipping container farm' launches membership program
  • Styrofoam found in recalled ground beef products
  • Buyer beware: Your solar eclipse glasses could be fakes
  • 2017 back-to-school tax holiday is this weekend