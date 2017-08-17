Find out of you get cash in 'free cruise' robocall settment

Related Headlines Scammers are bombarding Americans with robocalls

- Ever get a call offering you a free cruise? A class-action lawsuit could mean money in your pocket for the annoying robocalls.

The payout is up to $300 per call, per phone line, capped at $900 – which could be enough to put toward a cruise itself.

The Charvat v. Resort Marketing Group class action lawsuit alleges that RMG violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act when they made automated calls to people offering a free cruise with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, or Norwegian cruise lines.

The group says that the people who were called opted in when they visited certain websites. But the plaintiff in the case said he never agreed to be contacted by the group with offers, and resort marketing group has now settled.

So how do you see if you should get money?

This goes back a few years. If you got a call between July 2009 and March 2014 on you cell or your landline and it was initiated by Resort Marketing Group and you were offered a free cruise, you may be eligible.

To find out, visit the website and click on “file a claim.” If you got a notice and have a claim number, you can enter it. And even if you don't, you can simply enter your phone number to see if it's part of this settlement.

LINK: Check to see if you are eligible

If your number is in their database, you have to print out the online form and mail it by November 3. Just filling it out online doesn't mean you're included.

LINK: More information