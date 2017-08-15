Eclipse deals and specials

Posted: Aug 15 2017 04:07PM EDT

Updated: Aug 18 2017 01:17AM EDT

The whole country is getting ready for the big eclipse on August 21. Some businesses are getting into the act offering specials and deals on and around the day of the eclipse.

Here are just some of those:

Krispy Kreme

The sun isn't the only thing going dark Monday. The famed bakery chain is offering a special Eclipse Doughnut which dips its infamous glazed pastry into a dark chocolate. The limited-run doughnut starts Saturday and will end Monday following the eclipse.

Denny's

This chain of diners is hoping customers will reenact the eclipse on Monday as many times as they'd like in their dining room. Denny's is offering all-you-can-eat "Mooncakes," which might be described as fluffy, buttermilk pancakes any other day of the week. This deal is available at most locations starting at $4.

U.S. Post Office

The USPS is taking a unique event and turning it into a unique stamp. The Total Eclipse of the Sun Forever stamp, which is currently available, has the image changed when it comes in contact with the body heat from a hand or finger. The 49-cent stamps only come in booklets of 16 for $7.84.

