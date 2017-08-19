Powerball jackpot grows to $535 million

By: Associated Press

Posted: Aug 19 2017 03:45PM EDT

Updated: Aug 19 2017 03:45PM EDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Powerball players will hold their breath as numbers are drawn for one of the nation's biggest lottery jackpots.

The numbers for an estimated $535 million jackpot will be drawn Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

The prize has grown so large because no one has matched all six balls in more than two months, so the jackpot has grown after every drawing. The prize now ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. heighth-largest

ds of winning the giant prize is one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The $535 million jackpot is the annuity option, paid over 29 years. A winner who opts for a cash payout would get $340.1 million, minus taxes.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Powerball jackpot grows to $535 million
  • Eclipse deals and specials
  • Find out of you get cash in 'free cruise' robocall settment
  • Florida-based inventors make ZenCrate for anxious dogs
  • Scammers are bombarding Americans with robocalls
  • MoviePass offering unlimited plan to watch new movies in theaters for $10 a month
  • You may be owed money if you received a robocall about a free cruise
  • Coconut oil craze: Flash in the pan, or versatile tool?
  • Reese's Peanut Butter Cup creamer to hit stores soon
  • Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte coming to store shelves