Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats are here just in time for fall

Posted: Aug 22 2017 05:44PM EDT

Updated: Aug 22 2017 10:51PM EDT

Yeah, baby!

Kit Kats are going pumpkin. Who’s pumped?! We’re pumped.

The special Kits Kats’ crème inside the candy bar is pumpkin pie-flavored, and although unconfirmed, by the looks of it the usual chocolate coating on the outside of the candy bar might be pumpkin-flavored as well.

According to foodie Instagram @Junkbanter, the special Kits Kats can possibly found at Kroger locations. But it’s possible more retails will pick them up soon.

 

 

