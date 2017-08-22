Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats are here just in time for fall
Yeah, baby!
Kit Kats are going pumpkin. Who’s pumped?! We’re pumped.
The special Kits Kats’ crème inside the candy bar is pumpkin pie-flavored, and although unconfirmed, by the looks of it the usual chocolate coating on the outside of the candy bar might be pumpkin-flavored as well.
According to foodie Instagram @Junkbanter, the special Kits Kats can possibly found at Kroger locations. But it’s possible more retails will pick them up soon.
New Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats! These were found at a Dillons, another store owned by Kroger.