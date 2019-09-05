< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. BBB: Give smart and make your donation count By Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News
Posted Sep 05 2019 05:04PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 05 2019 04:56PM EDT
Updated Sep 05 2019 06:03PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-427554502").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-427554502").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-427554502" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427554502-427553082"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Make_sure_your_donation_counts_1_7641318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Make_sure_your_donation_counts_1_7641318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Make_sure_your_donation_counts_1_7641318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Make_sure_your_donation_counts_1_7641318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Make_sure_your_donation_counts_1_7641318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427554502-427553082" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Make_sure_your_donation_counts_1_7641318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - People in the Bay Area are known for their generosity, which is evident in the outpouring of donations in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. </p><p>It is something to be proud of and the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure folks use that giving nature wisely. They encourage people to visit <a href="http://give.org/">give.org</a> to do background research on a given charity.</p><p>The BBB says start by skipping third parties who say they will pass along your donation and give directly to a charity already on the ground, like the Bahamas Red Cross Society, for example </p><p>"What you're looking for as a donor: Does this charity have a track record of getting the job done? More Consumer Stories src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/4%20rivers%20media_4rivers%20pulled%20pork%20sandwich_070219_1562085312861.png_7465130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/4%20rivers%20media_4rivers%20pulled%20pork%20sandwich_070219_1562085312861.png_7465130_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/4%20rivers%20media_4rivers%20pulled%20pork%20sandwich_070219_1562085312861.png_7465130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/4%20rivers%20media_4rivers%20pulled%20pork%20sandwich_070219_1562085312861.png_7465130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/4%20rivers%20media_4rivers%20pulled%20pork%20sandwich_070219_1562085312861.png_7465130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 Rivers Smokehouses to open this Sunday to raise funds for relief efforts in the Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 12:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 12:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>4 Rivers Smokehouses will break their 'closed on Sunday' policy and open on September 8th to raise funds for relief efforts in the Bahamas. </p><p>The Bahamas was ravaged by Hurricane Dorian after it made landfall there as a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph and 220 mph wind gusts. At least 20 people were killed and thousands of homes were destroyed or damaged. </p><p>4Rivers Smokehouses said that they will open all their 4 Rivers Smokehouses and The COOP to benefit relief efforts in the Bahamas. Contributions from Sunday will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/publix-donates-250-000-to-relief-efforts-in-the-bahamas" title="Publix donates $250,000 to relief efforts in the Bahamas" data-articleId="427502105" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/05/publix%20for%20web_1567692365549.png_7640474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/05/publix%20for%20web_1567692365549.png_7640474_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/05/publix%20for%20web_1567692365549.png_7640474_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/05/publix%20for%20web_1567692365549.png_7640474_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/05/publix%20for%20web_1567692365549.png_7640474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Publix donates $250,000 to relief efforts in the Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 10:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 12:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>To help the Bahamas recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Dorian, Publix Super Markets is donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross and United Way to help fund relief efforts.</p><p>RELATED: Hurricane Dorian: Carolinas coast braces for flooding, hazards from Category 3 storm</p><p>"The damage and impact caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has been devastating, and its path continues to affect Publix customers and associates in our coastal areas,” said Maria Brous, director of media and community relations. “We have a long-standing history of providing support during times of need, and it is our privilege to do what we can to help those impacted by this storm.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/officials-if-possible-do-not-return-hurricane-supplies" title="Officials: If possible, do not return hurricane supplies" data-articleId="427168737" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Officials__Hang_on_to_hurricane_supplies_0_7636047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Officials__Hang_on_to_hurricane_supplies_0_7636047_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Officials__Hang_on_to_hurricane_supplies_0_7636047_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Officials__Hang_on_to_hurricane_supplies_0_7636047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Officials__Hang_on_to_hurricane_supplies_0_7636047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Emergency management officials are urging home and business owners to hang onto supplies they bought in preparation for Hurricane Dorian." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials: If possible, do not return hurricane supplies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 06:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 06:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Emergency management officials are urging home and business owners to hang onto supplies they bought in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>Generators, batteries, wood, water, and non-perishable groceries now fill homes across Florida and beyond. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/turf-to-replace-grass-in-dunedin-s-pioneer-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_20190906024911"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Turf to replace grass in Dunedin's Pioneer Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/good-stuff/special-olympics-hosts-jack-in-the-park-fundraiser"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_20190906024204"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Special Olympics hosts Jack in the Park fundraiser</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-s-water-rates-to-double-by-2026"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_20190906022922"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa's water rates to double by 2026</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/relief-organizations-cash-donations-do-more-to-help-bahamas-than-supplies"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_20190906022446"/> <span Watch more videos Most Recent 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Turf to replace grass in Dunedin's Pioneer Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/good-stuff/special-olympics-hosts-jack-in-the-park-fundraiser" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Special Olympics hosts Jack in the Park fundraiser</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-s-water-rates-to-double-by-2026" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa's water rates to double by 2026</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/relief-organizations-cash-donations-do-more-to-help-bahamas-than-supplies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Relief organizations: Cash donations do more to help Bahamas than supplies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/super-bowl-legacy-projects-leave-lasting-impact-on-cities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Super_Bowl_legacy_lives_on_in_Tampa_2_7641566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Super_Bowl_legacy_lives_on_in_Tampa_2_7641566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Super_Bowl_legacy_lives_on_in_Tampa_2_7641566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Super_Bowl_legacy_lives_on_in_Tampa_2_7641566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Super_Bowl_legacy_lives_on_in_Tampa_2_7641566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Super Bowl legacy projects leave lasting impact on cities</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 