Charlotte Russe to close remaining stores, 'going out of business' sale begins By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Mar 07 2019 07:00AM EST
Updated Mar 07 2019 07:03AM EST more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/04/Untitled-1_1549314209709_6717137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Charlotte Russe to close remaining stores, 'going out of business' sale begins&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/04/Untitled-1_1549314209709_6717137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/charlotte-russe-to-close-remaining-stores-going-out-of-business-sale-begins" data-title="Charlotte Russe to close remaining stores, 'going out of business' sale begins" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/charlotte-russe-to-close-remaining-stores-going-out-of-business-sale-begins" addthis:title="Charlotte Russe to close remaining stores, 'going out of business' sale begins"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-393462990");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 07:00AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 07:03AM EST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-393462990" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines393462990' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/consumer/charlotte-russe-files-for-bankruptcy-plans-to-close-nearly-100-stores"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/04/Untitled-1_1549314209709_6717137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Charlotte Russe files for bankruptcy</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Nearly a month after Charlotte Russe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the retailer announced it will go out of business – effective immediately.</p><p><a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/womens-clothing-retailer-charlotte-russe-to-close-remaining-stores-11551919882?ns=prod/accounts-wsj">According to the Wall Street Journal</a>, the business was unable to find a buyer ahead of a deadline set by lenders. On Wednesday evening, Charlotte Russe posted an <a href="https://www.charlotterusse.com/">online notice on its website</a>, “Going out of business. Sale starts March 7. All stores. All sales final.”</p><p>Charlotte Russe operates in the contiguous 48 states, Hawaii and Puerto Rico through their online store and mobile app, as well as over 500 brick-and-mortar stores located primarily in malls and outlet centers.</p><p>In 2016, the company expanded to include Peek Kids, operating 10 stores and an e-commerce site.</p><p>According to a press release from February 19, the retrailer said, "In the event that a going-concern transaction is not selected as the highest or otherwise best bid following the conclusion of the auction, the Company will facilitate an orderly wind-down of all of its store locations and operations beginning on or about March 7, 2019."</p> <section id="mobile-inline-banner-393462990" class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-393462990' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-393462990', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '393462990'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p><strong>This story is developing. <li id="headline0" class="headline-item" data-story-headline="Charlotte Russe to close remaining stores, 'going out of business' sale begins">
<li id="headline1" class="headline-item" data-story-headline="Dollar Tree to close up to 390 Family Dollar stores">
<li id="headline2" class="headline-item" data-story-headline="FDA warns of asbestos in Claire's makeup; company disputes">
<li id="headline3" class="headline-item" data-story-headline="Chick-fil-A is selling fish sandwiches for Lent">
<li id="headline4" class="headline-item" data-story-headline="Florida attorney general launches crackdown on senior scams">
<li id="headline5" class="headline-item" data-story-headline="30,000 pounds of beef recalled over 'extraneous materials'">
<li id="headline6" class="headline-item" data-story-headline="Chick-fil-A selling cheese sauce in select markets">
<li id="headline7" class="headline-item" data-story-headline="S'mores Oreos are returning to store shelves">
<li id="headline8" class="headline-item" data-story-headline="Hyundai, Kia recalls over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads">
<li id="headline9" class="headline-item" data-story-headline="'Eco ATMs' pay cash for old cell phones"> " data-meta-keywords="Consumer,Facebook Instant" data-meta-title="Charlotte Russe to close remaining stores, 'going out of business' sale begins" data-meta-image-url="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/04/Untitled-1_1549314209709_6717137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/charlotte-russe-to-close-remaining-stores-going-out-of-business-sale-begins">Charlotte Russe to close remaining stores, 'going out of business' sale begins</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar0"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/charlotte-russe-to-close-remaining-stores-going-out-of-business-sale-begins"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2Fcharlotte-russe-to-close-remaining-stores-going-out-of-business-sale-begins"> </li> <li id="headline1" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393297020" data-author="Associated Press" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline1" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar1" data-story-url="/consumer/dollar-tree-to-close-up-to-390-family-dollar-stores-1" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393297020&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Dollar Tree to close up to 390 Family Dollar stores" data-meta-description="Dollar Tree is closing up to 390 Family Dollar stores this year and rebranding about 200 others under the Dollar Tree name. " data-meta-keywords="National News,Home,News" data-meta-title="Dollar Tree to close up to 390 Family Dollar stores" data-meta-image-url="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/06/getty-image_1551891226107_6858813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/dollar-tree-to-close-up-to-390-family-dollar-stores-1">Dollar Tree to close up to 390 Family Dollar stores</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar1"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/dollar-tree-to-close-up-to-390-family-dollar-stores-1"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2Fdollar-tree-to-close-up-to-390-family-dollar-stores-1"> </li> <li id="headline2" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393236877" data-author="" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline2" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar2" data-story-url="/consumer/fda-warns-of-asbestos-in-claire-s-makeup-company-disputes" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393236877&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="FDA warns of asbestos in Claire's makeup; company disputes" data-meta-description="U.S. regulators on Tuesday warned people not to use certain Claire's makeup products after samples tested positive for asbestos, but the retailer disputed the findings. " data-meta-keywords="Consumer,Facebook Instant" data-meta-title="Chick-fil-A is selling fish sandwiches for Lent" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/chick-fil-a%20fish%20sandwich_1551867077424.jpg_6857499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/chick-fil-a-is-selling-fish-sandwiches-for-lent">Chick-fil-A is selling fish sandwiches for Lent</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar3"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/chick-fil-a-is-selling-fish-sandwiches-for-lent"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2Fchick-fil-a-is-selling-fish-sandwiches-for-lent"> </li> <li id="headline4" class="headline-item" data-story-id="392971116" data-author="Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline4" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar4" data-story-url="/consumer/florida-attorney-general-launches-crackdown-on-senior-scams" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=392971116&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Florida attorney general launches crackdown on senior scams" data-meta-description="Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody kicked off National Consumer Protection week Monday by launching a crackdown on scammers who target seniors. " data-meta-keywords="Consumer,Home,Mobile,Facebook Instant,Seen on TV" data-meta-title="Florida attorney general launches crackdown on senior scams" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/04/V-MOODY%20FRAUD%20TEAM_WTVT227f_146.mxf.00_00_02_49.Still001_1551744163420.jpg_6852822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/florida-attorney-general-launches-crackdown-on-senior-scams">Florida attorney general launches crackdown on senior scams</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar4"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/florida-attorney-general-launches-crackdown-on-senior-scams"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2Fflorida-attorney-general-launches-crackdown-on-senior-scams"> </li> <li id="headline5" class="headline-item" data-story-id="392884295" data-author="" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline5" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar5" data-story-url="/consumer/30-000-pounds-of-beef-recalled-over-extraneous-materials-" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=392884295&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="30,000 pounds of beef recalled over 'extraneous materials'" data-meta-description="A beef company has recalled about 30,000 pounds of meat shipped nationwide over concerns that it may be contaminated with &ldquo;extraneous materials.&rdquo; Washington Beef LLC issued the recall on Saturday, saying it affects ground beef chubs produced on Dec. 27, 2018, that have a &ldquo;use or freeze by&rdquo; date of Jan. 20, 2019. " data-meta-keywords="ground beef recall,nationwide,contaminated,meat,extraneous,materials,recall alert,beef,washington beef,usda,fda,Dont Miss,Facebook Instant,Fast Five,Home,Mobile News Feed,National,News" data-meta-title="30,000 pounds of beef recalled over 'extraneous materials'" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/04/02/Raw%20Beef%20Recall_1522668420877.jpg_5252235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/30-000-pounds-of-beef-recalled-over-extraneous-materials-">30,000 pounds of beef recalled over 'extraneous materials'</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar5"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/30-000-pounds-of-beef-recalled-over-extraneous-materials-"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2F30-000-pounds-of-beef-recalled-over-extraneous-materials-"> </li> <li id="headline6" class="headline-item" data-story-id="392584616" data-author="FOX News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline6" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar6" data-story-url="/consumer/chick-fil-a-selling-cheese-sauce-in-select-markets" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=392584616&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Chick-fil-A selling cheese sauce in select markets" data-meta-description="Chick-fil-A has its customers saying cheese — but only in certain areas. " data-meta-keywords="Consumer,Facebook Instant,Trending" data-meta-title="Chick-fil-A selling cheese sauce in select markets" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/02/chick-fil-a-cheese_1551558535809_6843340_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/chick-fil-a-selling-cheese-sauce-in-select-markets">Chick-fil-A selling cheese sauce in select markets</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar6"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/chick-fil-a-selling-cheese-sauce-in-select-markets"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2Fchick-fil-a-selling-cheese-sauce-in-select-markets"> </li> <li id="headline7" class="headline-item" data-story-id="392348071" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline7" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar7" data-story-url="/consumer/s-mores-oreos-are-returning-to-store-shelves" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=392348071&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="S'mores Oreos are returning to store shelves" data-meta-description="Time to break out the camping gear, S’mores Oreos are making a comeback.&nbsp; " data-meta-keywords="Consumer,Facebook Instant,Trending" data-meta-title="S'mores Oreos are returning to store shelves" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/01/smores%20oreos_1551441154980.jpg_6839813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/s-mores-oreos-are-returning-to-store-shelves">S'mores Oreos are returning to store shelves</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar7"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/s-mores-oreos-are-returning-to-store-shelves"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2Fs-mores-oreos-are-returning-to-store-shelves"> </li> <li id="headline8" class="headline-item" data-story-id="392134198" data-author="" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline8" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar8" data-story-url="/consumer/hyundai-kia-recalls-over-500k-vehicles-as-fire-risk-spreads-1" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=392134198&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Hyundai, Kia recalls over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads" data-meta-description="Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than a half million vehicles in the U.S. due to new problems that can cause engine fires.&nbsp; " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Main,US and World News" data-meta-title="Hyundai, Kia recalls over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/02/28/getty-hyundai-022819_1551363728970_6835610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/hyundai-kia-recalls-over-500k-vehicles-as-fire-risk-spreads-1">Hyundai, Kia recalls over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar8"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/hyundai-kia-recalls-over-500k-vehicles-as-fire-risk-spreads-1"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2Fhyundai-kia-recalls-over-500k-vehicles-as-fire-risk-spreads-1"> </li> <li id="headline9" class="headline-item" data-story-id="392030378" data-author="Sorboni Banerjee, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline9" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar9" data-story-url="/consumer/-eco-atms-pay-cash-for-old-cellphones" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=392030378&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="'Eco ATMs' pay cash for old cell phones" data-meta-description="If you have old cell phones lying around, some of your devices may put some extra cash in your pocket.&nbsp;Eco ATMs have just expanded their reach in Florida. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="'Eco ATMs' pay cash for old cell phones" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/27/Eco_ATMs_pay_cash_for_old_cell_phones_5_6832679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/-eco-atms-pay-cash-for-old-cellphones">'Eco ATMs' pay cash for old cell phones</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar9"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/-eco-atms-pay-cash-for-old-cellphones"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2F-eco-atms-pay-cash-for-old-cellphones"> </li> </ul> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> 