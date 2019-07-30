Florida’s retail industry is gearing up for this year’s back-to-school sales tax “holiday” on clothes, classroom supplies and computer equipment, with the state offering the tax break for five days starting Friday.

And the return to the tax holiday of computers and certain accessories with price tags up to $1,000 --- including items such as personal tablets, laptops and monitors --- is expected to create increased sales.

“It’s something that people can save a lot of money on when you’re talking (about) up to $1,000,” said James Miller, the Florida Retail Federation’s senior director of external affairs. “Our members tell us they (shoppers) take the money that they save and then buy other things with it: chargers, cords, ancillary items that support that technology.”