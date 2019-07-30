PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with Capital One announced Monday the company has suffered a data breach involving about 100 million people in the United States.
In a statement, officials with the financial firm said the breach happened on March 22 and March 23, when a person managed to access customer information via a vulnerability. The vulnerability was reported to the company by a security researcher on July 17, and the breach was discovered on July 19.
Company officials say data collected when customers applied for credit cards were affected. The data was collected from 2005 to early 2019, and involved personal information of customers, in addition to credit scores, credit limits, balances, payment history, and contact information.