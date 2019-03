Photo credit: Chick-fil-A Photo credit: Chick-fil-A

- Chick-fil-A is bringing back its cod sandwich for Lent.

Starting Wednesday, March 6, the fast-food chain will be cooking up the pescatarian version of its famous sandwich at participating restaurants, according to the company’s website. The last day those locations will serve up the fish sandwich will be Saturday, April 20.

The sandwich will join the menu, along with the Deluxe Fish Sandwich, which includes cheese, and will be served with waffle potato fries. In the past, Chick-fil-A has provided a fish option during Lent.

Make sure to check with your local Chick-fil-A location to find out if it is offering the cod sandwich.