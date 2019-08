- Disney announced a bundle deal for its upcoming streaming service.

The entertainment giant said it will bundle together Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99. The price is adding to the competition against Netflix, which offers its own plan for the same price.

A Hulu subscription is $6, ESPN+ is $5 and Disney+ will be $7. Customers can subscribe individually to each of the three plans, but the three-way option is expected to save roughly $5 each month.

Officials at Disney said the bundle program is expected to be available by November 12.



