Disney shops open inside dozens of Target stores on Friday <strong class='dateline'>CLEARWATER, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Your next Target run might be a bit more magical. (FOX 13)</strong> - Your next Target run might be a bit more magical.</p><p>Starting Oct. 4, permanent Disney shops are opening up inside 25 Target stores, including a Clearwater location. An additional 40 Disney shops will open by October 2020.</p><p>Target, which has long sold Disney merchandise, says the Disney shops will average about 750 square feet each and will be located near children's clothing and toys. They will feature more than 450 items, including more than 100 products that were previously only available at Disney retail locations. The shops will feature music, interactive displays, photo opportunities and a seating area where families can watch Disney movie clips.</p><p>The retail giant <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/target-teams-up-with-disney-to-open-shops-inside-stores" target="_blank">first announced the new Disney shops in August</a>. And it's planning a new store near the entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.</p><p>Disney, which operates about 300 of its owns stores globally, is looking for new ways to reach customers amid weak traffic declines at malls. Let's taco-bout National Taco Day deals in Tampa Bay

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Oct 04 2019 04:50AM EDT
Updated Oct 04 2019 10:06AM EDT

No, it's not Tuesday, but it is National Taco Day, which falls on October 4 every year.

Of course, there are plenty of deals to help celebrate in Tampa Bay. According to NationalTacoDay.com , Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos last year. That's 490,000 miles of tacos and 775 million pounds.

Here are some places where you can indulge and satisfy those taco cravings: Chick-fil-A named cleanest fast-food restaurant, but has slowest drive-thru, new studies say

By Janine Puhak | Fox News

Posted Oct 02 2019 01:37PM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 04:05PM EDT

You win some, you lose some, Chick-fil-A.

The chicken-centric chain was recently crowned as having America's cleanest fast-food restaurants in a new survey, but at the same time, the Atlanta-based eatery was denounced for operating the slowest drive-thru in the industry, according to a separate poll.

On Oct. 1, Business Insider released the results of a 3,000-person survey that asked participants to rank the restaurant cleanliness of the country's quick-dining options – and Chick-fil-A topped the list. According to the outlet, 55 percent of respondents — who had all reportedly visited the chain within the last six months — agreed that the establishment was consistently the most spick-and-span. According to the outlet, 55 percent of respondents — who had all reportedly visited the chain within the last six months — agreed that the establishment was consistently the most spick-and-span.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/you-must-have-a-real-id-or-gold-star-on-your-license-to-fly-by-october-2020" title="Reminder: You must have a 'REAL ID,' or gold star on your license, to fly by October 2020" data-articleId="430992765" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/09/florida%20drivers%20license_1554842886279.png_7083253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/09/florida%20drivers%20license_1554842886279.png_7083253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/09/florida%20drivers%20license_1554842886279.png_7083253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/09/florida%20drivers%20license_1554842886279.png_7083253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/09/florida%20drivers%20license_1554842886279.png_7083253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO:&nbsp;flhsmv.gov" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Reminder: You must have a 'REAL ID,' or gold star on your license, to fly by October 2020

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Oct 02 2019 04:58AM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 07:09AM EDT

Florida residents who want to travel by air have one year to bring their identification cards into compliance with REAL ID laws. Basically, you will need to have a little gold star in the upper right-hand corner of your driver's license, or else you won't be able to travel through airports.

Earlier this year, Transportation Security Administration officials announced that beginning on October 1, 2020, every air traveler who is 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States.

The federal government says the REAL ID Act was designed to establish "minimum security standards for license issuance and production." Basically, you will need to have a little gold star in the upper right-hand corner of your driver's license, or else you won't be able to travel through airports. </p><p>Earlier this year, Transportation Security Administration officials announced that beginning on October 1, 2020, every air traveler who is 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States.</p><p>The federal government says the REAL ID Act was designed to establish “minimum security standards for license issuance and production.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 