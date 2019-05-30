< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dollar Tree to sell alcohol at 1,000 of its stores across U.S.
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 30 2019 04:27PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 05:32PM EDT "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409888615");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409888615-409885384"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-452848414_1559247308660_7331790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-452848414_1559247308660_7331790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-452848414_1559247308660_7331790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-452848414_1559247308660_7331790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-452848414_1559247308660_7331790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409888615-409885384" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-452848414_1559247308660_7331790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-452848414_1559247308660_7331790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-452848414_1559247308660_7331790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-452848414_1559247308660_7331790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-452848414_1559247308660_7331790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Joe (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-409888615").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-409888615").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409888615" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Dollar Tree announced it will start selling alcohol at approximately 1,000 of its Family Dollar stores throughout the U.S.</p><p>Dollar Tree made the announcement Thursday, saying the move is part of its <a href="https://www.dollartreeinfo.com/news-releases/news-release-details/dollar-tree-inc-reports-results-first-quarter-fiscal-2019" target="_blank">expansion plan</a> following its acquisition of Family Dollar stores in 2015.</p><p>The company said it also plans to expand freezers and coolers in 400 of the stores.</p><p>Additionally, the bargain retailer said it will start selling items that cost more than $1, part of its test called "Dollar Tree Plus!"</p><p>For more information on changes coming to Dollar Tree, visit the <a href="https://www.dollartreeinfo.com/news-releases/news-release-details/dollar-tree-inc-reports-results-first-quarter-fiscal-2019" target="_blank">company's website</a>.<br /> </p> <div id='continue-text-409888615' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-409888615' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409888615' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409888615', adSlot; All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Uber to boot riders from app if they repeatedly misbehave</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you misbehave repeatedly while getting a ride from Uber, you could get booted off the app.</p><p>The company said that starting Wednesday, riders with a rating from drivers that's significantly below average could lose their ability to ride.</p><p>But before that happens they'll get tips on how to improve ratings by being polite, not leaving trash in vehicles and not asking the driver to violate the speed limit. Uber says they'll get several chances to improve their rating before getting the boot.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/consumers-warned-about-itunes-credit-card-charge-scam" title="Consumers warned about iTunes credit card charge scam" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Consumers warned about iTunes credit card charge scam</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 03:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you have a credit or debit card tied to your iTunes account, scammers could be targeting your bank account.</p><p>Financial site MoneyTips is reporting an uptick in the number of fraudulent purchases made through iTunes accounts.</p><p>The idea is to make victims think they made a purchase through iTunes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/study-car-seat-misuse-can-lead-to-deadly-consequences-for-sleeping-infants" title="Study: Car seat misuse can lead to deadly consequences for sleeping infants" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_1_7309607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_1_7309607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_1_7309607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_1_7309607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_1_7309607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A startling new study finds car seats can be deadly places for babies to sleep.  The research found infants are dying because parents aren't using car seats correctly." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study: Car seat misuse can lead to deadly consequences for sleeping infants</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 04:46AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 11:48AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It is a tempting option you may have done, or at least considered. Leaving your sleeping infant in the car seat, stroller or swing after they knock out.</p><p>But a startling new study finds car seats can be deadly places for babies to sleep. The research found infants are dying because parents aren't using car seats correctly.</p><p>"They really just aren't aware of what can happen because things can happen in an instant," said Susette Mcrae.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/tampa-s-recycling-trucks-display-student-artwork"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_4_7332763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_4_20190530230535"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa's recycling trucks display student artwork</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/witnesses-testify-in-stand-your-ground-hearing-for-road-rage-killing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/V-TEDDY%20SMITH%20STAND%20YOUR%20GROUND%20SETUP_WTVT34b5_146.mxf.00_00_29_36.Still003_1559257296541.jpg_7332752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Teddy Smith attends 'stand your ground' hearing." title="V-TEDDY SMITH STAND YOUR GROUND SETUP_WTVT34b5_146.mxf.00_00_29_36.Still003_1559257296541.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Witnesses testify in 'stand your ground' hearing for road rage killing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/daughter-of-farmworkers-becomes-class-valedictorian-at-polk-county-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mulberry_High_School_student_goes_from_f_0_7332861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mulberry_High_School_student_goes_from_f_0_20190530225118"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Daughter of farmworkers becomes class valedictorian at Polk County school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/premature-baby-improving-after-mother-s-shooting-death-in-st-petersburg"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Joi%20Spencer%20Baby%20Kai%20in%20NICU_1559253966825.jpg_7332622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Joi Spencer Baby Kai in NICU_1559253966825.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Premature baby improving after mother's shooting death in St. Petersburg</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/witnesses-testify-in-stand-your-ground-hearing-for-road-rage-killing" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/V-TEDDY%20SMITH%20STAND%20YOUR%20GROUND%20SETUP_WTVT34b5_146.mxf.00_00_29_36.Still003_1559257296541.jpg_7332752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/V-TEDDY%20SMITH%20STAND%20YOUR%20GROUND%20SETUP_WTVT34b5_146.mxf.00_00_29_36.Still003_1559257296541.jpg_7332752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/V-TEDDY%20SMITH%20STAND%20YOUR%20GROUND%20SETUP_WTVT34b5_146.mxf.00_00_29_36.Still003_1559257296541.jpg_7332752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/V-TEDDY%20SMITH%20STAND%20YOUR%20GROUND%20SETUP_WTVT34b5_146.mxf.00_00_29_36.Still003_1559257296541.jpg_7332752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/V-TEDDY%20SMITH%20STAND%20YOUR%20GROUND%20SETUP_WTVT34b5_146.mxf.00_00_29_36.Still003_1559257296541.jpg_7332752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Teddy&#x20;Smith&#x20;attends&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;stand&#x20;your&#x20;ground&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;hearing&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Witnesses testify in 'stand your ground' hearing for road rage killing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/daughter-of-farmworkers-becomes-class-valedictorian-at-polk-county-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mulberry_High_School_student_goes_from_f_0_7332861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mulberry_High_School_student_goes_from_f_0_7332861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mulberry_High_School_student_goes_from_f_0_7332861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mulberry_High_School_student_goes_from_f_0_7332861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mulberry_High_School_student_goes_from_f_0_7332861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Daughter of farmworkers becomes class valedictorian at Polk County school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/premature-baby-improving-after-mother-s-shooting-death-in-st-petersburg" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Joi%20Spencer%20Baby%20Kai%20in%20NICU_1559253966825.jpg_7332622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Joi%20Spencer%20Baby%20Kai%20in%20NICU_1559253966825.jpg_7332622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Joi%20Spencer%20Baby%20Kai%20in%20NICU_1559253966825.jpg_7332622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Joi%20Spencer%20Baby%20Kai%20in%20NICU_1559253966825.jpg_7332622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Joi%20Spencer%20Baby%20Kai%20in%20NICU_1559253966825.jpg_7332622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Premature baby improving after mother's shooting death in St. Petersburg</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/louisiana-s-democratic-governor-signs-abortion-ban-into-law" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Governor&#x20;John&#x20;Bel&#x20;Edwards&#x20;speaks&#x20;onstage&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;2017&#x20;ESSENCE&#x20;Festival&#x20;presented&#x20;by&#x20;Coca-Cola&#x20;at&#x20;Ernest&#x20;N&#x2e;&#x20;Morial&#x20;Convention&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;Orleans&#x2c;&#x20;Louisiana&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Paras&#x20;Griffin&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;2017&#x20;ESSENCE&#x20;Festival&#x20;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-trump-salutes-air-force-academy-grads" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;salutes&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;arrives&#x20;to&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;Academy&#x20;Graduation&#x20;Ceremony&#x20;Thursday&#x2c;&#x20;May&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;3019&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;Colorado&#x20;Springs&#x2c;&#x20;Colo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump: New AF officers are 'rock-ribbed American patriots'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 