Dunkin' Donuts launches 'galactic' new drinks, donut

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Apr 30 2018 06:44PM EDT

Updated: May 01 2018 10:27AM EDT

Dunkin' Donuts is offering some out-of-this-world new menu options.

On Monday, Dunkin' Donuts launched two colorful "cosmic" frozen beverages and a space-inspired donut.

The two new beverages include the Cosmic Cotton Candy COOLATTA and the Cosmic Pineapple COOLATA. Both are topped with blue raspberry. Through May 27, customers can try any small-sized COOLATTA frozen beverage for $2 at participating locations.

The new Comet Candy Donut is topped with white icing and pink, blue and purple cotton candy flavored popping candy.

The new menu offerings are available at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants for a limited time.

