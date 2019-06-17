< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. El Monterey breakfast wraps recalled because they may contain small rocks (El Monterey via FOX Business)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Ruiz Food Products Inc. recalled more than 246,000 pounds of breakfast wraps because some may contain small rocks. (FOX Business) - A Texas company recalled more than 246,000 pounds of breakfast wraps because some may contain small rocks, U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Friday. The company alerted FSIS of the issue on Friday.

"The company received a report of a potential injury associated with the consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products," FSIS said in a news release.

The products, produced between Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, contain "best if used by" dates of Jan. 17, 2020 and Jan. 18, 2020 and lot codes of 19017 and 19018. The frozen breakfast wraps with the establishment number "EST. 17523A" were shipped to stores nationwide.

Officials said they're concerned some people may still have the recalled wraps in freezers. Customers are advised to throw away the products immediately or return them to the store of purchase. Target recalls toddler boots due to choking hazard

By Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin

Posted Jun 16 2019 03:58PM EDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 07:35AM EDT

Target has issued a recall for a pair of toddler boots due to a choking hazard.

The recall covers the Cat & Jack "Lilia" toddler unicorn rain boots in sizes 5-12 as the horn on the unicorn's head on the boots can detach and pose a choking hazard to young children.

11 consumers have reported the horn detaching, but no injuries have been reported so far.

Data shows Tampa is among worst cities for robocalls

By Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News

Posted Jun 14 2019 07:26PM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 07:33PM EDT

Robocalls and phone scams are annoying and seem to be more frequent with every passing day.

Statistics provided by YouMail, a robocall blocking service, suggests that Tampa is a hotbed for robocalls. The city ranks 18 out of 100 cities nationwide. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.  Robocalls and phone scams are annoying and seem to be more frequent with every passing day.  Statistics provided by YouMail, a robocall blocking service, suggests that Tampa is a hotbed for robocalls. The city ranks 18 out of 100 cities nationwide. The city ranks 18 out of 100 cities nationwide. The average person is getting about 14 to 15 a month, so that's why you're ranked highly," said Alex Quilici, the CEO of YouMail."Tampa is experiencing what everybody in the U.S. is experiencing which is that robocalls have more than doubled in the past couple years."

US gas prices could fall below $2 per gallon in cheapest areas, analyst says

By Amy Lieu

Posted Jun 12 2019 09:40PM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 05:10AM EDT

The national average of gas prices has fallen for the fourth straight week, and may soon fall under $2 per gallon in some areas, according to an analyst from a company that sources real-time fuel prices.

"More impressively is the surprise that may soon hit some motorists: the nation's cheapest gas prices may soon fall back under $2 per gallon as oil prices have plummeted nearly $14 in the last 8 weeks," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy .

The national average gas price on Wednesday is $2.74, according to AAA . That's seven cents cheaper than last week, 13 cents less than a month ago and 18 cents cheaper than a year ago, the company said. 