< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2Ffda-warns-of-asbestos-in-claire-s-makeup-company-disputes width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" "> <div class="header-main nav-header"> <div class="row"> <div class="left"> <a id="toggle-more" href="#"><i class="fa fa-navicon"></i><i class="fa fa-close"></i> <span class="btn-label">Sections</span></a> <div class="site-logo"><a href="http://www.fox13news.com"><img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/logo-fox-13-tampa-bay-wtvt-alt.png" alt="FOX"/></a></div> <nav class="nav-primary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news">News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="right-options"> <div class="right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-clear" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 48°</span></a> </div> </div> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 1--> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 1--> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <div class="header-secondary"> <div class="row"> <span class="primary-category"><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/">News </a></span> <nav class="nav-secondary"><ul><li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">Local News</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">Live Video Feed</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video">Video Archives</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/site-map">Site Map</a></li></ul></nav> </div> </div> <div class="header-more placeholder-container"> <div class="more-wrapper"> <nav class="nav-main"> <ul> <li> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news" ><span> News</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" ><span> Weather</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic" ><span> Traffic</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" ><span> Sports</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" ><span> Good Day</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" ><span> Live</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about" ><span> About Us</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community" ><span> Care Force</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv" ><span> Seen on TV</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests" ><span> Contests</span></a> </li> </ul> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> </nav> <div class="follow"> <a class="facebook" href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a> <a class="twitter" href="https://twitter.com/FOX13News"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a> <a class="youtube" href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-youtube"></i></a> <a class="instagram" href="https://instagram.com/fox13.news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram"></i></a> </div> <div class="mod-inline news show-for-large-up"> <div id="taboola-navigation-text-links"></div> <script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-text-links-a",container:"taboola-navigation-text-links",placement:"Popup Navigation Text Links",target_type:"mix"});</script> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-large-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Videos --> <h3>Videos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/393430020-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/Rep__wants_to_overhaul_Florida_criminal__2_6863373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A bill known as the Florida First Step Act is making its way through the Senate. The comprehensive plan starts in the courts - possibly eliminating mandatory minimum sentences for some non-violent offenders. The St. Petersburg lawmaker sponsoring thi" title="Rep. wants to overhaul Florida criminal justice system"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Rep. wants to overhaul Florida criminal justice system</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/393427292-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/Teen_mistaken_for_thief_while_returning__4_6862533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A teenager's good deed backfired - getting him some unwarranted attention from a homeowner and, eventually, deputies who mistook his actions for criminal activity." title="Teen mistaken for thief while returning neighbor's package"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Teen mistaken for thief while returning neighbor's package</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/393424531-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/Mission_BBQ_honors_Bay_Area_veterans_1_6863114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="In his quest for the Bay Area’s best, Chip Brewster headed to Mission BBQ. While there are dozens of locations of this franchise, the Brandon restaurant is a particularly special place for at least one local mom." title="Mission BBQ honors Bay Area veterans"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Mission BBQ honors Bay Area veterans</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Videos --> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-xlarge-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Photos --> <h3>Photos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/galleries/392963180-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/04/crepes2_1551741844216_6851883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="crepes2_1551741844216.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Florida Strawberry Festival 2019</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/385656711-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/25/1910_1548434353061_6674735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="1910. Photo courtesy State Archives of Florida" title="1910_1548434353061.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Early days of Gasparilla</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/384587768-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/19/Gasparilla-Kids-2019-WTVT-15_1547948120144_6649225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gasparilla-Kids-2019-WTVT-15_1547948120144.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Faces of the 2019 Gasparilla Children's Parade</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Photos --> </div> </div> </div> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=24976767"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout infinite-story" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-light-gray"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5628_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5628"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5628_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5628_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '393236877'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_HFYJLE34mLVn_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_HFYJLE34mLVn"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_HFYJLE34mLVn_MOD-AD-WTVT_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_HFYJLE34mLVn_MOD-AD-WTVT_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '393236877'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story393236877" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="393236877" data-article-version="1.0">FDA warns of asbestos in Claire's makeup; company disputes</h1> </header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-393236877-393236852"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/GETTY_claires%20store_030619_1551867389896.jpg_6857500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/GETTY_claires%20store_030619_1551867389896.jpg_6857500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-393236877-393236852" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/GETTY_claires%20store_030619_1551867389896.jpg_6857500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption>Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <ul id="social-share-393236877" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=FDA warns of asbestos in Claire's makeup; company disputes&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/GETTY_claires%20store_030619_1551867389896.jpg_6857500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=FDA warns of asbestos in Claire's makeup; company disputes&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/GETTY_claires%20store_030619_1551867389896.jpg_6857500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/fda-warns-of-asbestos-in-claire-s-makeup-company-disputes" data-title="FDA warns of asbestos in Claire's makeup; company disputes" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/fda-warns-of-asbestos-in-claire-s-makeup-company-disputes" addthis:title="FDA warns of asbestos in Claire's makeup; company disputes"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-393236877");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 06 2019 05:16AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 06 2019 12:08PM EST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-393236877" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - U.S. regulators on Tuesday warned people not to use certain Claire's makeup products after samples tested positive for asbestos, but the retailer disputed the findings.</p><p>The Food and Drug Administraiton said it issued the warning because it said Claire's refused to comply with its request for a recall, and that the agency doesn't have the power to force one.</p><p>In a statement, Claire's noted that it removed the three products identified by the FDA from its stores "out of an abundance of caution," and that it's also removing any remaining talc-based cosmetics. But the company said the FDA's test results mischaracterize fibers as asbestos. It said it tried to discuss the matter with the FDA, but the agency moved ahead with its warning.</p><p>The FDA conducted the tests after learning of reports of asbestos in products sold by retailers Claire's and Justice in 2017. A Justice representative noted that it quickly recalled products in 2017. Justice said one set of its tests showed no evidence of asbestos, while a second round of testing showed trace amounts. Claire's removed products from stores but didn't issue a recall. The FDA said Tuesday its tests, conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and AMA Analytical Services, confirmed asbestos in three Claire's products and one Justice product.</p><p>The FDA said the three products people shouldn't use are Claire's Eye Shadows, batch/lot No: 08/17; Claire's Compact Powder, batch/lot No.: 07/15; and Claire's Contour Palette, batch/lot No.: 04/17.</p> <section id="mobile-inline-banner-393236877" class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-393236877' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-393236877', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '393236877'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The agency said it was not aware of anyone being sickened by the makeup. Asbestos fibers can get stuck in the lungs and it can cause cancer, but the greatest risk is to people with frequent, long term exposure to it.</p><p>Cosmetics do not have to be reviewed or approved by the FDA. On Tuesday, the agency said it plans to collect information on how companies ensure the talc they use is free from asbestos.</p><p>The FDA also asked companies to register their products and ingredient lists on its website, but noted that doing so is not required.</p> </div> </section> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story393236877 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-393236877",i="relatedHeadlines-393236877",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_brzDU9qj6Wj2_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_brzDU9qj6Wj2"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MWSTICKY_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad mwsticky-bottom'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_brzDU9qj6Wj2_MOD-AD-WTVT_MWSTICKY' class='ad-mwsticky-bottom'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_brzDU9qj6Wj2_MOD-AD-WTVT_MWSTICKY', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1025; /* for Infinite Story sticky 'mwsticky': 'mwsticky' ad must display on tablet-landscape (1024), but not ANY larger sizes; sticky 'banner-bottom' will only display on desktop (1025+) -- so we need to bump this up to 1025 for these ad positions */ /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mwsticky').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '393236877'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-2a"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2a"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8720_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8720"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8720_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8720_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '393236877'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_a3IYDZNHVP3F_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_a3IYDZNHVP3F"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-UP_NEXT_1.1"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-story-progress mod-up-next show-for-large-up" id="up-next-module"> <h3>Up Next</h3> <div class="up-next-list"> <ul class="list progress-bar"> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- STORY TEMPLATE: STORY --> <!-- duplicte removed: 393236877 --> <!-- 393236877 --> <!-- 393297020 --> <!-- 393235999 --> <!-- 392971116 --> <!-- 392884295 --> <!-- 392584616 --> <!-- 392348071 --> <!-- 392134198 --> <!-- 392030378 --> <!-- 391697804 --> <!-- 391552813 --> <li id="headline0" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393236877" data-author="" data-site-name="WTVT" data-next-headline-id="story-headline0" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar0" data-story-url="/consumer/fda-warns-of-asbestos-in-claire-s-makeup-company-disputes" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393236877&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="FDA warns of asbestos in Claire's makeup; company disputes" data-meta-description="U.S. regulators on Tuesday warned people not to use certain Claire's makeup products after samples tested positive for asbestos, but the retailer disputed the findings. " data-meta-keywords="APFN-US-MED--Cosmetics-Safety" data-meta-title="FDA warns of asbestos in Claire's makeup; company disputes" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/GETTY_claires%20store_030619_1551867389896.jpg_6857500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/fda-warns-of-asbestos-in-claire-s-makeup-company-disputes">FDA warns of asbestos in Claire's makeup; company disputes</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar0"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/fda-warns-of-asbestos-in-claire-s-makeup-company-disputes"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2Ffda-warns-of-asbestos-in-claire-s-makeup-company-disputes"> </li> <li id="headline1" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393297020" data-author="Associated Press" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline1" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar1" data-story-url="/consumer/dollar-tree-to-close-up-to-390-family-dollar-stores-1" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393297020&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Dollar Tree to close up to 390 Family Dollar stores" data-meta-description="Dollar Tree is closing up to 390 Family Dollar stores this year and rebranding about 200 others under the Dollar Tree name. " data-meta-keywords="National News,Home,News" data-meta-title="Dollar Tree to close up to 390 Family Dollar stores" data-meta-image-url="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/06/getty-image_1551891226107_6858813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/dollar-tree-to-close-up-to-390-family-dollar-stores-1">Dollar Tree to close up to 390 Family Dollar stores</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar1"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/dollar-tree-to-close-up-to-390-family-dollar-stores-1"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2Fdollar-tree-to-close-up-to-390-family-dollar-stores-1"> </li> <li id="headline2" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393235999" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline2" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar2" data-story-url="/consumer/chick-fil-a-is-selling-fish-sandwiches-for-lent" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393235999&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Chick-fil-A is selling fish sandwiches for Lent" data-meta-description="Chick-fil-A is bringing back its cod sandwich for Lent. " data-meta-keywords="Consumer,Facebook Instant" data-meta-title="Chick-fil-A is selling fish sandwiches for Lent" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/chick-fil-a%20fish%20sandwich_1551867077424.jpg_6857499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/chick-fil-a-is-selling-fish-sandwiches-for-lent">Chick-fil-A is selling fish sandwiches for Lent</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar2"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/chick-fil-a-is-selling-fish-sandwiches-for-lent"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2Fchick-fil-a-is-selling-fish-sandwiches-for-lent"> </li> <!-- renderUpNextAd --> <li class="ad-slot infinite-story-ad-refresh" id="ad-position-up-next-mod" style="display: none"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_a3IYDZNHVP3F_11388477' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_a3IYDZNHVP3F_11388477', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '393236877'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </li> <script>(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(f){if(f.slot){var b=f.slot.getSlotElementId(),d=a("#"+b),c=a("#ad-position-up-next-mod");if(d.length&&d.parents("#ad-position-up-next-mod").length&&!f.isEmpty){c.show()}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <li id="headline3" class="headline-item" data-story-id="392971116" data-author="Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline3" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar3" data-story-url="/consumer/florida-attorney-general-launches-crackdown-on-senior-scams" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=392971116&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Florida attorney general launches crackdown on senior scams" data-meta-description="Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody kicked off National Consumer Protection week Monday by launching a crackdown on scammers who target seniors. " data-meta-keywords="Consumer,Home,Mobile,Facebook Instant,Seen on TV" data-meta-title="Florida attorney general launches crackdown on senior scams" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/04/V-MOODY%20FRAUD%20TEAM_WTVT227f_146.mxf.00_00_02_49.Still001_1551744163420.jpg_6852822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/florida-attorney-general-launches-crackdown-on-senior-scams">Florida attorney general launches crackdown on senior scams</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar3"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/florida-attorney-general-launches-crackdown-on-senior-scams"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2Fflorida-attorney-general-launches-crackdown-on-senior-scams"> </li> <li id="headline4" class="headline-item" data-story-id="392884295" data-author="" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline4" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar4" data-story-url="/consumer/30-000-pounds-of-beef-recalled-over-extraneous-materials-" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=392884295&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="30,000 pounds of beef recalled over 'extraneous materials'" data-meta-description="A beef company has recalled about 30,000 pounds of meat shipped nationwide over concerns that it may be contaminated with &ldquo;extraneous materials.&rdquo; Washington Beef LLC issued the recall on Saturday, saying it affects ground beef chubs produced on Dec. 27, 2018, that have a &ldquo;use or freeze by&rdquo; date of Jan. 20, 2019. " data-meta-keywords="ground beef recall,nationwide,contaminated,meat,extraneous,materials,recall alert,beef,washington beef,usda,fda,Dont Miss,Facebook Instant,Fast Five,Home,Mobile News Feed,National,News" data-meta-title="30,000 pounds of beef recalled over 'extraneous materials'" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/04/02/Raw%20Beef%20Recall_1522668420877.jpg_5252235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/30-000-pounds-of-beef-recalled-over-extraneous-materials-">30,000 pounds of beef recalled over 'extraneous materials'</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar4"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/30-000-pounds-of-beef-recalled-over-extraneous-materials-"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2F30-000-pounds-of-beef-recalled-over-extraneous-materials-"> </li> <li id="headline5" class="headline-item" data-story-id="392584616" data-author="FOX News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline5" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar5" data-story-url="/consumer/chick-fil-a-selling-cheese-sauce-in-select-markets" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=392584616&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Chick-fil-A selling cheese sauce in select markets" data-meta-description="Chick-fil-A has its customers saying cheese — but only in certain areas. " data-meta-keywords="Consumer,Facebook Instant,Trending" data-meta-title="Chick-fil-A selling cheese sauce in select markets" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/02/chick-fil-a-cheese_1551558535809_6843340_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/chick-fil-a-selling-cheese-sauce-in-select-markets">Chick-fil-A selling cheese sauce in select markets</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar5"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/chick-fil-a-selling-cheese-sauce-in-select-markets"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2Fchick-fil-a-selling-cheese-sauce-in-select-markets"> </li> <li id="headline6" class="headline-item" data-story-id="392348071" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline6" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar6" data-story-url="/consumer/s-mores-oreos-are-returning-to-store-shelves" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=392348071&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="S'mores Oreos are returning to store shelves" data-meta-description="Time to break out the camping gear, S’mores Oreos are making a comeback.&nbsp; " data-meta-keywords="Consumer,Facebook Instant,Trending" data-meta-title="S'mores Oreos are returning to store shelves" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/01/smores%20oreos_1551441154980.jpg_6839813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/s-mores-oreos-are-returning-to-store-shelves">S'mores Oreos are returning to store shelves</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar6"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/s-mores-oreos-are-returning-to-store-shelves"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2Fs-mores-oreos-are-returning-to-store-shelves"> </li> <li id="headline7" class="headline-item" data-story-id="392134198" data-author="" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline7" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar7" data-story-url="/consumer/hyundai-kia-recalls-over-500k-vehicles-as-fire-risk-spreads-1" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=392134198&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Hyundai, Kia recalls over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads" data-meta-description="Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than a half million vehicles in the U.S. due to new problems that can cause engine fires.&nbsp; " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Main,US and World News" data-meta-title="Hyundai, Kia recalls over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/02/28/getty-hyundai-022819_1551363728970_6835610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/hyundai-kia-recalls-over-500k-vehicles-as-fire-risk-spreads-1">Hyundai, Kia recalls over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar7"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/hyundai-kia-recalls-over-500k-vehicles-as-fire-risk-spreads-1"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2Fhyundai-kia-recalls-over-500k-vehicles-as-fire-risk-spreads-1"> </li> <li id="headline8" class="headline-item" data-story-id="392030378" data-author="Sorboni Banerjee, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline8" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar8" data-story-url="/consumer/-eco-atms-pay-cash-for-old-cellphones" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=392030378&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="'Eco ATMs' pay cash for old cell phones" data-meta-description="If you have old cell phones lying around, some of your devices may put some extra cash in your pocket.&nbsp;Eco ATMs have just expanded their reach in Florida. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="'Eco ATMs' pay cash for old cell phones" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/27/Eco_ATMs_pay_cash_for_old_cell_phones_5_6832679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/-eco-atms-pay-cash-for-old-cellphones">'Eco ATMs' pay cash for old cell phones</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar8"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/-eco-atms-pay-cash-for-old-cellphones"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2F-eco-atms-pay-cash-for-old-cellphones"> </li> <li id="headline9" class="headline-item" data-story-id="391697804" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline9" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar9" data-story-url="/consumer/coming-soon-game-of-thrones-oreos" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=391697804&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=consumer%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Coming soon: Game of Thrones Oreos" data-meta-description="One of America's favorites is pairing up with another favorite for an epic release in the coming weeks.&nbsp; " data-meta-keywords="Consumer,Facebook Instant,Mobile" data-meta-title="Coming soon: Game of Thrones Oreos" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/26/oreo_1551200261731_6825321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/consumer/coming-soon-game-of-thrones-oreos">Coming soon: Game of Thrones Oreos</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar9"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/consumer/coming-soon-game-of-thrones-oreos"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fconsumer%2Fcoming-soon-game-of-thrones-oreos"> </li> </ul> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3a"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3a"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-none pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"></div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here">We Live Here</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX13News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox13.news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 13 News app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxtampabay.com-mobile/id374009420" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtvt" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>SkyTower Radar app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-13-skytower-radar/id897521658?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtvt.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 13</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about-us/2017-2018-eeo-public-file-report">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_a3IYDZNHVP3F_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_a3IYDZNHVP3F",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_a3IYDZNHVP3F\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fconsumer\x252Ffda-warns-of-asbestos-in-claire-s-makeup-company-disputes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8720_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8720",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8720\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2a\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fconsumer\x252Ffda-warns-of-asbestos-in-claire-s-makeup-company-disputes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5628_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5628",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5628\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fconsumer\x252Ffda-warns-of-asbestos-in-claire-s-makeup-company-disputes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fconsumer\x252Ffda-warns-of-asbestos-in-claire-s-makeup-company-disputes\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dfda-warns-of-asbestos-in-claire-s-makeup-company-disputes\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_brzDU9qj6Wj2_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_brzDU9qj6Wj2",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_brzDU9qj6Wj2\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fconsumer\x252Ffda-warns-of-asbestos-in-claire-s-makeup-company-disputes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_HFYJLE34mLVn_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_HFYJLE34mLVn",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_HFYJLE34mLVn\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fconsumer\x252Ffda-warns-of-asbestos-in-claire-s-makeup-company-disputes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fconsumer\x252Ffda-warns-of-asbestos-in-claire-s-makeup-company-disputes"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1551936744000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"19 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43979);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>